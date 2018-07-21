Let's Restore Integrity To The Service

The police service just like any security service is an essential service and as such much more seriousness must be attached to it. Just as we expect much more from holders of other essential offices, the more should be required of servicemen especially the police service.

This is what I think.

The service should as a matter of urgency consider the recruitment of only degree holders into even the lowest rank. Existing officers must upgrade themselves to attain at least a university degree not only for promotion but for consideration of keeping their jobs. These degrees must be specialized in areas of concern to the work of a peace officer including handling civilians disagreements and anger management. The PIPS department of the police service should be at a public but discreet friendly and welcoming place. The PIPS department must not be handled by the police themselves but by an independent civilian body. Every policeman must at all times wear an ID and a service number. Recruitment into the police service shouldn't be a political reward scheme. Police stations must have plain uniform persons taking complaints from civilians. The Vice President for that matter a politician shouldn't be automatically the head of the police council. Integrity must be restored to the Ghana police.

By Honour Agbemor-Flint