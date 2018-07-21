Tein Sunyani Technical University Condemns The Inhumane Attack On A Nursing Mother

FAUSTINA AIKINS

It is unfortunate, inhumane and barbaric for a police officer whose duty is to protect lives and properties to take the laws of the land into his own hands.

As a woman, I was very angry to the latter after watching the unfortunate and condemnable act by the police officer who is paid with our taxes.

Listening to the victim, one could tell that the said financial institution has liquidity challenge due to the unpleasant economic wind that is blowing allover the country under this confused and clueless government.

According to the woman who was assaulted with her baby by the Lion hearted and unpatriotic Police officer, she has been chasing her 270Ghana CEDI's for days now to enable her buy medication for her sick son. This shows how our health system has as well collapsed under the watch of Nana Addo and his clueless government.

We plead with government and Ghana Police not to protect the said police officer as they always do but allow the laws of the land to deal with him.

We are not convinced the police will do a proper investigation and come out with a punishment that will befit and place that wicked and heartless police officer into jail because just some few months ago when police officers assaulted a multimedia journalist to the extend that till date the journalist Abdul Latif has still not recovered but still Ghana police hasn't come out with any punishment for those officers who perpetuated those crimes.

On that same day, two women were as well shot by Ghana police and not even a statement came from them to condemn their own.

These are the impunities happening under a government that doesn't care about their own but their families and friends.

We are watching the process closely and with advice ourselves if Ghana police fails to make justice prevail in this particular issus.

I also humbly call on all women and women groups to keenly monitor and develope special interest for this case to enable us seek justice for our sister.

We will not sit down for the right of our fellow women to be trample upon. Never!

As Malala Yousafzai once said *"I speak not for myself but for those without voice...those who have fought for their rights, their right to live in peace, their right to be treated with dignity, their right to equality opportunity, their right to be educated"*

Let's together fight for the rights of the voiceless.

*FAUSTINA AIKINS*

TEIN PRESIDENT

SUNYANI TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.

*📞0546348134*