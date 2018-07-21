Health Minister Commissions New Accident And Emergency Centre At Korle-Bu

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health has commissioned the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital's new Emergency and Accident Centre at a ceremony in Accra.

The new facility, has a bed space for over seventy patients.

The hospital's old Emergency with 36 beds was inadequate for the entire population in the metropolis, hence, the hospital with the support of the Ministry of Health converted the Out-Patient-Department (OPD) to the new emergency and accident centre.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo has personally provided the centre with 200 beds, 10 trolleys and 10 wheel chairs.

A taxi driver and some other individual have also donated beds to the centre.

The Emergency and Accident Centre has been designed for Surgical, Medical and Gynaecology Emergencies. It has temporary Intensive Care Unit and a Theatre for minor operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Agyeman-Manu said it was heart- wrenching to see images of patients receiving care in chairs, overcrowded faculties and the strain health professionals go through in order to provide emergency care.

According to him one of the challenges facing the Emergency Unit was the inability to transfer patients from the unit to other departments within 48 hours as result of broken down beds.

He was optimistic that the 200 beds given to the Centre would bring reliefs as the Centre was expanded and equipped with modern facilities.

The Minister of Health said his outfit had already started working to source funding for the Trauma and Acute Pain Centre to be constructed on a 12-acre land at Korle-Bu.

'Upon completion, this centre will serve the southern sector, while the Accident and Emergency Centre of Komfo Ankoye Teaching Hospital will attend to the Northern Sector in Ghana.'

He said the national Ambulance Service would be retooled to enable it perform their role of transporting emergencies to hospitals.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said he would ensure that the Ministry and sector agencies set up an effective and efficient emergency call centre that would coordinate the evacuations of patients in a professional manner.

On the issue of congestion, the Minister said it would be proper to build the capacity of the peripheral hospitals to mop up excess emergencies that may come to Korle-Bu for care.

'The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons should facilitate the training of specialists to manage emergencies in these areas. The Ministry of Health and Government shall provide the needed support.'

Mr Agyeman Manu further tasked the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to create a harmonious environment that would enable staff and management to turn the fortunes of the hospital around.

Dr Samuel Asiamah, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital described the centre as one stop area, which would offer prompt emergency care.

Dr Asiamah appealed to the Ministry of Health to step up efforts for the construction of the Acute Pain Management Centre.

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Board Chairman, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, noted that development of the country could not be done by one person and appealed to all to lend their support.

He was elated by the President and other individuals' donation of the items to the Centre.

Dr Okoe-Boye government was committed to ensure that the syndrome of no bed would be tackled and make the hospital one of the best in the sub-region.