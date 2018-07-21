DRACHOFEST Africa 2018 Thrils Thousands Of Students

When you participate in an event that brings you to the knowledge that egg cannot only be fried with oil or margarine but with water as well, it will be almost impossible forget the experience and more so when you are a child of basic school going age.

This is the experience lived by over Thousand Five Hundred students from 20 public and private basic schools who participated in the second edition of The Drama, Reading, Arts and Choreography Festival (DRACHOFEST AFRICA 2018)

DRACHOFEST, an annual event created to unearth talent of children in basic schools across the African content and encourage them to blend their natural abilities with commitment to academic works left a lasting memories in the minds of patrons as participants thrilled them with some exciting and mindboggling performances.

The Festival which took place at Wembley Park in Accra saw performances from talented children in some basic schools.

Expertly performing cultural dances, dramas and communicating with drum beats, it became apparent that given the right environment and tools to excel, the country is endowed with diverse talents worthy of international attention.

As we seek to get the world patronizing creative art works of Ghanaian origin, it is important to encourage people who have the natural ability to wow people in our local arts.

DRACHOFEST AFRICA 2018 in this light became the platform upon which many of such individuals were exposed to a large audience of that nature and hopefully to the world in future.

This year’s edition was under the theme: "Sharpening the skills and interest of young peoples through creative Arts," brought together talented children in the field of art, drama and choreography from all over the country, to showcase their talents.

Participants were given assorted educational materials like story books, branded exercise books and more.

Just when all present felt the event had beaten their expectations, the most unforgettable moment of them all was experience.

Frying egg with water

For anything about eggs in Ghana, it is almost impossible to look beyond Madam Akosua Kyerewaa of Amplifiers Ghana. Madam Kyerewaa has been a long advocate for twice daily intake of a full egg to augment our daily nutritional need.

Her message is that an egg isn’t egg enough without the yoke because the yoke is the habitat of important nutrients that the human body needs and should therefore not be ignored. At DRACHOFEST AFRICA 2018, Madam Akosua Kyerewaa demonstrated how to fry eggs with water instead of oil as widely known.

She said that indeed the healthiest way one can choose to eat a fried egg is to do so with water.

A sketch dubbed “my egg, my yolk” was performed by the DRACHOFEST team to further educated participants on the need to include the yoke in their egg intake.

Founder of DRACHOFEST AFRICA, Akosua Kyerewaa said that the Festival sought to stimulate the creative impulses in children and encourage them to take their academic work seriously because it is the blend of talent and academic excellence that’d make them impact the world in a positive way

Coordinator of The Support Learning Project, Mr. Emmanu6el Doe appealed to the Government to put the right mechanisms in place for children to be well informed about their culture.

He said the technological advancements of the world has made it necessary to design cultural-centered programs that would enhance cultural education and appreciation of the heritage of children.

He also called on educational authorities to use festivals such as DRACHOFEST to unearth the creative talents in children.

"As a nation we must all support initiatives that seek to promote the development of Ghanaian core cultural values and norms. It is absolutely important that as a sovereign people we must have a unique cultural identity and a common destiny," he said.

DRACHOFEST 2018 was sponsored by TAT Publishings, JAY KAY Industries, Amplifiers Ghana, Kasapreko – Royal drinks, GHsell.com, JIMB Collections, Blueskies Ghana, Tetelestai Communications and powered by The Support Learning Project.