Music Fans, Why You Can't Get A Copy Of This Reggae Book?

I have received hundreds of e-mails from musicians, including some famous Ghanaian musicians who had wanted to purchase the book ‘The Passion Of Music And Culture,’ but couldn’t find it anywhere in Ghana.

While in Europe, I gave the manuscript to someone in Ghana to find a good publisher. Even though the book passed through the right source for editing, after publication, I realized a lot of mistakes in it.

On October 12, 2010, the book reviewed by my friend George Sydney Abugri, formerly at the Daily Graphic, appeared on Ghanaweb news site.

In the review, Mr. Abugri indicated that “There are textual, structural and lexical flaws in the book, which hopefully will be corrected in a second edition, otherwise the book is a fairly good read and should be of interest to lovers of reggae music.”

However, the following year when I visited Ghana I realized that the book wasn’t edited as previously said, and also has a poor quality paperback. As a full-time worker, I couldn’t combine both editings of the book with my work which cost me dearly.

I requested all the books to be taken from the shops throughout Ghana. That’s the reason many readers interested couldn’t get a copy.

Joel Savage and the Jamaican Reggae star, U-Roy

However, the book was successfully edited and published this time coloured, in the United States of America with a new name, ‘The Passion Of Reggae And African Music,’ and now available throughout America and Europe.

It is likely that the book will be published in Ghana next year in colour for music lovers. Man proposes and God disposes they say. Instead of publishing the book last year as planned, I rather came to Ghana to bury my mother at 81. I thanked her for the love and care she gave me till today.

Those residing in Europe and America can purchase the book at Amazon.com, where I have other seven published novels. https://www.amazon.com/default/e/B008SCTYI6/