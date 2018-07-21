You Are An Inspiration: Aussie High Commissioner To Azumah

The Australian High commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes, has described former world boxing champion, “Professor” Azumah Nelson, as an inspiration to everyone.

In an exclusive audio copied to suncity radio, Commissioner Barnes sent a goodwill message to the boxing legend. The message among other things says that “this is a special birthday message for Azumah Nelson from the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes.

All of us are on holiday at the moment in Australia . You are an inspiration to us all Azumah, and you’ve lots of friends down in Australia. We are thinking of you on this day and wishing you a happy birthday. I look forward to see you when I get back to Ghana,” the message concluded.

Azumah Nelson certainly has fond memories of Australia as one of his memorable victories in his illustrious career was against Australia’s Jeff Fenech in 1992, against whom he also had a ceremonial bout at the Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia in 2008.

Azumah Nelson is an International Boxing Hall of Famer, who dominated the featherweight division for over a decade in the late eighties and early nineties. He is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

