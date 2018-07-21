Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly, CSOs and media trained on budget tracking and action planning

The No Business as Usual (NBU) project which is funded by European Union as part of its activities to enhance socio-economic development in Asokore Manpong continues to embark on several activities aimed at realizing its objectives.

The project is being rolled out in collaboration with the Asokore Mampong municipal assembly (AMMA) and SOC CV Ghana.

The Asokore Mampong municipality has limited public resources coupled with several developmental challenges. High youth unemployment and deficit in infrastructure are but few of the major challenges confronting the municipality.

In order to address these challenges, the NBU project seeks to train the youth in the municipality in employable skills and as well enhance the capacity of AMMA to ensure socio-economic development by piloting two social business and three Public-Private Partnership Projects.

In line with the objective of NBU project to enhance the capacity of AMMA to ensure local socio-economic development in the municipality, a two-day Budget Tracking Training workshop was organised at the NBU hub on the 11th and 12th of July, 2018.

The workshop was attended by some selected staff of AMMA, assembly members, Civil society Organisations and a cross section of the media within the municipality.

The training primarily was to enhance the capacity of the assembly to make judicious use of available public resources. The training also focused on building the capacity of CSOs and assembly members to effectively monitor the usage of public resources. The training also sought to equip its participants on best practices on social accountability and transparency.

The budget tracking training against served as a platform for the CSOs, assembly members and staff of the assembly to deliberate and brainstorm on effective means of ensuring public financial management in the municipality.

The training was followed by a 2-day Action Planning Workshop training on the 19th and 20th of July 2018. It served as the avenue for the stakeholders to jointly develop an action plan to addressed as the challenges confronting the municipality.

The action plan will be subsequently captured in the budget of the municipality for the next three years.

The workshop afforded CSOs the opportunity to contribute in the budget preparation of the municipal assembly. It also provided the platform for CSOs to know what the assembly intends doing in the next four years and as such monitor their activities.

Source: Ghana/ thepressradio.com/ Enock Akonnor