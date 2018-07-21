Nursing Mother Assaulted By 'Police Rambo' Lodges Official Complaint

The nursing mother who suffered police brutality at the Midland Savings and Loans Company in Accra, Patience Osafo, has lodged a formal complaint at the Legon Police Station, for assault.

Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor was captured in a video, violently beating up Patience Osafo who was reportedly at the bank to withdraw some money.

In the video, the police officer, who was armed with an assault rifle, is seen striking the woman, who was holding her baby, multiple times on the head, first with an umbrella, and then with his fists.

The officer also attempted to violently drag her out of the building.

The woman was holding on to the baby while the officer kicked and shoved her around.

Not much was done by the bank during the incident, except a man who appears to be an employee asking the woman to give him the baby.

He was also heard promising to give the woman Ghc250 cedis, which was the amount she had wanted to withdraw from the bank.

The viral video sparked public outrage , attracting condemnation from the Ghana Bar Association, Alliance for Women in Media, and the Ministry for Gender Children and Social Protection.

Lance Corporal Fredrick Amanor, has subsequently been detained in police custody pending further investigations.

Speaking to Citi News, Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu said the investigations have begun.

“He has been identified and placed in custody. The lady in question has also been identified and has lodged a formal complaint at the Legon police station. The next step would be in two folds – the administration or professional aspect and the criminal aspect which has already been initiated by the lady by lodging a formal complaint to the police,” he added.