Police officer likely to face 10 years improvement for assaulting a woman with a baby - Gender Min

A police officer by name Godzi Frederick Amanor who has brutalised a customer of Midland Savings and Loans at the Shiashie branch is likely to be imprisoned for not more than 10 years.

The minister of gender and social protection, Otiko Afis Djaba on a phone call, told UTV the rate at which human rights are abused in the country is becoming too much.

"The act by the police was a second-degree felony according to the criminal code. Although the punishment for the police is not specified anybody who is convicted of such a crime is reliable to an imprisonment, not more than 10 years. On the order hand, the Judge who may preside on the case can also prescribe a suitable punishment for him after facing the court"

"This is a criminal offence and must be stopped. We have encountering rape cases, defilement, mob justice and among others", Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba added.

"The issue of this policy should be a case study to all Ghanaians and we should make sure that nobody falls into this criminal state any more. People who offend or goes astray should be given mild punishment than harsh punishment like putting the person hand in hot water or hot oil." she further went on to advise all citizens.

The minister of Gender and social protection concluded by expressing her feelings for the police officer and the woman who was brutalised.

"I am much disappointed in the police officer for such an act because they (police) are those that are supposed to protect us but if the police are spotted in such a criminal act, then I wonder how the police officials expect the civilians to behave. I Therefore condemn this act and warn all security personnel and caretakers to be mindful of such criminal acts". she expressed.

This incident came after a video of a Police officer in uniform assaulting the woman with a baby strapped behind her on social media has sparked outrage among Ghanaians. The video shows the officer, who had a gun with him, hitting the woman on the head repeatedly and slapping her at a point, despite a desperate attempt by an unidentified man to separate them.

However, Minister of Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery also said he called the IGP immediately after seeing the video and told him to take action on the matter.