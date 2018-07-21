Ganja Ends Up In Court

An accused person facing trial at the Hohoe Circuit Court for allegedly possessing weapon unlawfully did the unthinkable by appearing before the court on Wednesday with a substance suspected to be Indian hemp in his pocket.

During his first appearance in court, the accused started behaving strangely, and this compelled the complainant, ASP Joseph Quainoo, to conduct a search on him.

A fresh charge of possessing substance suspected to be Indian hemp was preferred against the 32-year-old man, Kofi Amenyenu.

Kofi, a trader and farmer who resides at Gbi-Wegbe in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, was on June 11, 2018, arrested by the Hohoe Police for illegally possessing firearm, and later put before the Hohoe Circuit Court.

The accused struggled with ASP Joseph Quainoo for about 10 minutes but police officers, who are also witnesses in the case, helped to overpower him.

After the search, the police found on him dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in a black polythene bag, earpiece, Techno mobile phone, a box of matches and cash of GH¢135.

He was immediately sent to the Hohoe Police Office where a report was made.

The substance was sealed in the presence of the accused along with an independent witness.

According to the police, they would forward the substance to the forensic laboratory in Accra for examination.

The accused person has been remanded in custody by the court at the Kpando Prisons.

He is to re-appear in court on Monday, August 6, 2018.