Car Snatchers Busted At Kpone

Two suspected car snatchers have been arrested by the Ashaiman Divisional Police at Kubekrom, Number 2 in the Kpone-Katamansu District of the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects were identified as Tawiah Tetteh, 24 and Kwadwo Yeboah, 21.

They were said to have snatched the cabs from their owners in Accra at gunpoint and sought refuge in the aforementioned.

Briefing journalists last Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Gyimah, Commander of the Ashaiman Divisional Police, explained that in May 2018 the suspects snatched a taxi with registration number GE 5922-17 from one Fatau Mohammed at Lapaz, Accra.

While investigations were underway, the Ashaiman Police, upon intelligence gathered by the night patrol team, arrested the suspects at Kubekrom Number 2, a suburb of Zenu on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at about 1:30 am.

According to him, the suspects were also in possession of another KIA Picanto cab with registration number GW 7482-18 when they were arrested.

Other items such as water pumping machines and doors said to be have been stolen were also retrieved from the suspects after their arrest, the police chief added.

He urged the public to verify items before they make purchases.