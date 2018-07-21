Countries Lean On Ghana To Develop ICT In Africa

Ghana, which is being considered as the leader in ICT in West Africa has attracted state officials and technical experts from various countries to lean on Ghana's examples to strength the telecommunication sector in their respective countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Development Forum (RDF) in Accra under the theme, “ICT4SDGs: Towards the Implementation of WTDC-17 Outcomes,” the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu said countries need to effectively collaborate in order to fully reap the benefits of the digital economy for Africa.

According to her, Ghana as part of the Digital Ghana Agenda is embarking on an ambitious infrastructure development programme, with a national broadband infrastructure and connectivity for the unserved and underserved at the heart of the agenda.

She noted the introduction of paperless port operations, the integrated e-immigration system, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-cabinet and smart workplaces among other initiatives, which are all at various stages of implementation.

The sector minister added the development of an interoperability system to integrate government databases, represent significant milestones in Ghana's journey to digitalization.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu indicated that to prepare and build the requisite human capacity to manage this robust infrastructure government is about to launch a massive IT training project across the country as part of its universal access programme to upskill the youth.

She intimated that Government through the Ministry of Communications and Ghana Post successfully launched the National Digital Property Addressing System, which with the ongoing National e-ID Registration and mobile money Interoperability System provides the foundation to formalising the economy.

“We will be utilizing blockchain technology to digitize our land titling and records system and aggressively roll out e-education and e-health initiatives as well,” the lawmaker stated.

According to her, technological innovations are driving digital disruption and Africa has leapfrogged the rest of the world to become a mobile first market.

“Africa's mobile money market has expanded and diversified in recent years and Sub-Saharan Africa is leading in the adoption and use of mobile technology to enhance financial services and promote financial inclusion,” she opined.

Hon. Ursula Owusu noted that efforts need to be made on the implementation of the five Regional Initiatives within the scope of the ITU rolling Strategic Plan for 2017-2020 and to exchange valuable experiences and best practices.

The sector minister indicated that countries must deliberate on how to collectively strengthen human capacity building and effectively harmonise policy and regulatory frameworks for the integration of African ICT markets.

According to her, countries within the sub-region must also work together to address the risks and challenges the emerging landscape presents including cyber security, privacy, surveillance, child online protection, disruption of the workforce and potential job losses, digital exclusion, electronic waste and carbon emissions.

“We stand ready to work with the ITU and other regional organizations to implement solutions to all these emerging challenges,” she stated.

The Director for the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Mr. Brahima Sanou said stakeholders within the ICT ecosystem need to establish an inclusive, multi-stakeholder and collaborative dialogue in order to tap into the full potential of ICTs for socio-economic development.

He noted that Regional Development Forums (RDFs) are a perfect platform for such dialogue and an excellent opportunity to share our views and to engage in interactive discussions on regional priorities.

“Let us all work together to implement the Regional Initiatives with the aim of accelerating progress towards a dignified life, prosperity and peace for everyone because sustainable development is a collective responsibility,” Mr. Sanou posited.

He added that regional initiatives have always been at the top priority because it is through their implementation that Africa can make a difference on the ground.

The Closing Ceremony

After the 3day forum, the Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah said they have agreed as a region to pursue a common agenda and to provide support and best practices to each other for Africa to have a strong front.

He noted that the ministry will put together a working group to critically review the various projects and determine how to adapt and implement them.

“For us in Ghana we will put together a working group made up of all stakeholders, Government, Regulator, the private sector and academia among others to critically review the various projects and determine how to adapt and implement it as we continue on our digital Ghana agenda and move towards the achievements of the SDGs,” Mr. Andah emphasized.

He urged his government to support the ITU council to help achieve its agenda of promoting ICT development in the country.