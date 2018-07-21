Closed Fishing Season Necessary For Ghana

It is necessary for the government to go ahead with plans to maintain the month-long ban on fishing in August, the Ghana Aquaculture Association has said.

The Association is even advocating for the closed season to run for three months.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, its President, Jennifer Asodji, said the closed season is even more critical than the Free Secondary Education policy.

“It is unfortunate the livelihood of some people will be affected for some period, but if it is extended, it helps this nation, it helps Ghana, and I honestly think this news is even better than free SHS because we are replenishing our waters.”

Arguments have been made that there will be a deficit of fresh fish within the closed season.

But Jennifer Sodji retorted that “there is imported fish that could sustain Ghanaians. People go into shops regularly, and they will get some form of fish to eat.”

The closed season, intended to allow fish spawn to improve Ghana’s dwindling fish stocks, has not been well received by fisherfolk.

Also speaking on Eyewitness News, Nii Nettey Nertey, the convener of a group of protesting artisanal fishermen said there was not enough engagement from the government.

He noted that fishermen had not experienced a closed fishing season before so more engagement would have helped.

“If it should have been done, the government should have engaged them for more than a year so that they are sensitized before it is announced,” Mr. Nertey remarked.

He also said a chain from the fishermen to fishmongers to the marketplace would be affected by the closed season.

“What it simply means is that Ghana for a month is going to lose 1.5 million jobs. Multiply this into its economic effects, and you see what Ghana is already losing.”

He thus served notice that the fishermen “are going to fight this thing tooth and nail because it is their only source of income.”