Akufo-Addo Begins Bolga Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Bolgatanga to commence a three-day working visit to the region.

Students lined up by the road holding placards with inscriptions such as 'we are enjoying better meals under Free SHS,' 'Free SHS has come to save our parents from paying school fees,' and 'thanks for the free uniforms and the free textbooks' among others.

Some New Patriotic Party faithful clad in party colours displayed on motorbikes to usher the President into the Region.

The President shall pay a courtesy call on the chief and people of the Bongo Traditional Area, inspect ongoing works on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road, and the one-village-one-dam project site at Kuyellingo, and the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema road.

President Akufo-Addo as part of the visit would cut the sod for the construction of a new District Police Headquarters at Sandema in the Builsa North District.

The President is expected to leave for the Upper West and Northern Regions to continue the nationwide tour.