SDG 13 Climate Change; Ghana’s Unending Fight

Source: 350.org Flickr. 350 represents the safe amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

The human race is unconsciously planning to wipe out every living creature on earth. This doomsday strategy is not facilitated with the help of aliens as are shown in Science-Fiction movies. Among the things that will make this plan fruitful include the continual use of fossil fuel, existence of coal plants, high import duties on solar panel batteries, deforestation at every level(caused in the cocoa supply chain, illegal chainsaw operators, galamsey) , among others. There has been an unending conflict between various stakeholders (business and local and international bodies as well as the government) over the conservation of the environment. The reality of climate change cannot be altered, hence world leaders must support the mitigation of climate change.

The human population increases significantly each year, however the environment has served a home to living organism, including Paranthropus boisei (first man) to Homo sapiens (today’s man). Climate change is an anthropogenic emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This causes global warming, high rise in sea levels, acidic ocean, extinction of some living organisms, among others. It is a global issue hence the United Nations placed it as the 13th Sustainable Goal Development in 2015 as “COMBAT CLIMATE CHANGE”. Each country is obliged to work towards the achievement of low carbon emissions. Organizations such as 350.org, Friends of the Earth, and others have committed to the reduction of carbon emission through dialoguing, campaigns, protest and community engagement at various levels. The Pope proclaimed that the fuel companies should keep the oil in the ground to save the planet.

Manufacturers of automobiles must help in reducing the level of carbon emissions through the manufacturing of automobiles which would be environment-friendly.

Ghana has committed herself to international conventions, and/or treaties notably Paris Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol, Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA’s) among others. However, Ghana is moving at a slower pace in combating climate change. This reflects in high tariffs on solar panel batteries, deforestation caused in the cocoa supply chain, plans on drilling oil in Keta, pending actions on Atiwa forest, etc. Notably, Africa as a continent contributes 5% of global carbon emissions.

Climate change affects the environment and human development; agriculture, gender, ecosystem, migration, among others. Future generation would have no conducive environment due to our actions and inactions which leads to the deterioration of the environment.

The Renewable Energy ACT 832 of Ghana aims to provide for the development, management, utilization, sustainability and adequate supply of renewable energy for generation of heat and power and for related matters. Also, it paves way for private business in setting up renewable energy businesses. The government of Ghana aims to have a power mix of 10% renewable energy by 2030Each year new renewable energy products are made however, the consumer must be protected from exploitation. Some section of the public have complained about fake solar products in the market, hence government and various stakeholders must rise against illegal products in the market.

In 2016, the government’s indication in its manifesto to establish a 700MW coal plant was questioned by the National Coordinator of 350- Ghana Reducing Our Carbon, Ezekiel Chibeze. According to the group, the plan to build a coal plant by the Shenzhen Company to supplement the power supply posed a serious environmental risk to the country. In addition, the group found flaws in the impact assessment provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Despite these short-comings, the fight for clean energy is pursued. The environment is intrinsically tied to the human race, therefore a reduction in carbon emissions by Ghana is significant in achieving a continental and global goal.

The fight against climate change cannot be achieved without the conscious effort of citizens in the country. Don’t just wait and anticipate the outcome of climate change. Participate and join the advocacy for a clean and conducive environment for posterity and us.

Daniel Abugre Anyorigya

[email protected]

Climate Change Activist

FB: Daniel Anyorigya

Twitter: @daniel_abugre