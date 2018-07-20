Akufo-Addo’s Gov’t Discriminating Against Fishermen – Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has lashed out on the ruling New Patriotic Party government claiming it is discriminating against fisher folks along the coast of the country.

His comments come after an impending fishing ban in the country beginning from early August to September this year.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth-Afoley Quaye announced on July 13 that the ban starts from 7 August to 4 September 2018 and will affect all fleet. The ban is part of measures to ensure stock recovery to curtail the depletion of Ghana's fish stock.

Some fishermen at work.

The Ministry has warned that fishermen caught fishing during the closed season will be fined between 500,000 and 2 million dollars.

The one-month ban affects all fishing except for Tuna.

But Speaking to Kaakyire Kwesi Appea-Apraku, host of Dwaboase on Accra-based Power 97.9 FM on Friday, the Mr vanderpuye blamed government for rolling out such a directive without thinking through it well.

He said he is not against the ban just that the government is rolling out the ban in a "harsh" way which will result in hardships.

"The government is discriminating against fishermen," he lamented, claiming the fisher folks could have been compensated within the time that government wants to ban fishing in Ghana.

"When there was an outbreak of swine flu, government compensated the affected livestock farmers, When there was a bird flu, poultry farmers were compensated., farmers were compensated when fall army worms took over farms...why can't government compensate my people who are fishermen?" he questioned.

He said the fishermen are not happy with the decision because of the hardships it will bring upon them.

"The chiefs are not even aware of all these," he said, chastising government for rushing to implement a fishing ban without any plan to cushion the lives of fishermen.

He has therefore called on fisher folks along the coast of Volta, Greater Accra, Central and Western regions to rally behind him as he embarks on a demonstration to kick against the directive from the Ministry.