IGP Pleads For More Time To Investigate Ashanti Shooting Incident

Inspector General of Police is pleading for more time as police begin investigations into the killing of seven suspected armed robbers in the Manso Nkwanta area.

David Asante-Apeatu says it is too early to give details of police investigations into the killing that has attracted outrage in zongo communities in the Ashanti region.

The IGP who is in Kumasi for the first time since police shot and killed the men met the Asantehene behind closed doors, Friday.

"I am here to get the details. You know we just arrived from Accra. So if there is anything, it is very early to talk about investigations that is ongoing. So you allow us sometime," he said.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid and his counterpart from the Zongo and Inner City Development, Alhaji Boniface Sadique Abubakar as well as Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council, Simon Osei Mensah were in attendance.

Some zongo youth burnt tires and attacked workers of the Manhyia Government Hospital in protest over the killings.

They also attacked a camera technician of GHOne TV and damaged his equipment and later attacked police officers detailed to maintain order.

Mr. Asante-Appeatu says police will need some time to complete investigations and come up with some results into the killings.

But he is uncertain when investigations would be completed.

"Investigations is very fluid; it can be tomorrow or it can take a very long time so let's see how it goes," he added.