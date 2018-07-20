A Glimpse At The Liberian Economy Vis-A-Vis Exchange Rate Fluctuations In A Dollarized Economy

Throughout recent months my inbox has gotten convergence of questions with reference to why my pen has gone in silence this critical time ever? Honesty, it's an unannounced switch to respond to career path as well as a space to allow smooth public sector transition. We're mindful of the perils and consequences involve with perpetual silence and that's why veteran Odewale hit us hard in Baba Ola Rotimi’s famous script ‘The gods are not to blame’. As a way to regain fate in destiny he said, “Only a mad man goes to bed with his roof on fire”. Truly, we've been quietly and religiously following activities in the Motherland with keen interest in financial and economic management. In this write-out, we try to endeavor in the ABC model of presentation so that even the non-economist can have an insight of the issues at bid.

The sole aim of this piece is defined to the intelligence of our population by highlighting the nature of our economy vis-a-vis the exchange rate regime we've. Of recent, I’d followed posts, articles and comments on the economy mainly dominated by the growing and young intellectual class. Like any organized society, we too enjoy the rights to follow the issues around public sector management and constructively engage policies makers against their implementation plans. What's deficient in the majority of these scholarly trades attach to seeing how the Liberian economy works in the midst of various financial and institutional imperatives and this is the thought process that drives this paper and ensuing engagements.

Realistically, it's a common knowledge that there's an economic crisis in the homeland. No one particularly those with trainings in Economics or financial management has the ethical strength to rest in grandiose quietness in the midst of exchange rate instability, protracted balance of payment(BOP) problems, alarming inflation, mass unemployment, low productivity etc.. These are harsh economic realities we endured as a nation especially in a time like these when our economy is in free fall (An economic word repeatedly used in President Weah’s speeches to describe the state of economy he inherited) and our traditional exports are fast declining as the results of global economic factors beyond our reach. When economists describe an economy as ‘Free fall’ they really mean business (In my Liberian tone) as this is a period of rapid decline in productive economic activities.

For us with little training in the field, we know this isn't the first run through neither the last time to encounter these harsh economic realities especially when we keep mixing economics with politics. Politics is politics and economics is economics! Never has a society succeeded sustainable economic growth and development with the ominous blending of the two. Liberia is challenged with many economic issues mainly; protracted balance of payment issue and the highly dollarized nature of our economy. When an economist speaks in these terms, he/she simply means we import more than what we export; we're using two currencies as legal tenders(official and recognized money to trade). In order words, we're spending more money to the rest of the world than we're receiving from the rest of the world. The sour side of this is, anything that influences Uncle Sam adversely influences our economy since the USD is the legitimate legal tender(same as money) of America.

When I said ‘dollarized’, I simply mean a sort of situation whereby the currency of a foreign country is used as legal tender by another country's citizens because the foreign country's currency value is more stable than the currency normally used in the domestic country. In plain words, we've both United States Dollar and Liberian Dollar to trade or use in our daily purchases and sales of goods and services. The predominance of the US dollar in the Liberian economy keep on posturing significant challenges for the formulation and implementation of monetary policy. The most recent published CBL’s annual reports reveals that the average exchange rate depreciated by 24.5 percent to L$125.50/US$1.00 in December, 2017 in contrast to L$100.80/US 1.00 in December 2016. In broader context, the annual average for 2017, depreciated by 19.2 percent and as stated early this is hugely due to unfavorable terms of trade (TOT) and high demands of foreign exchange to facilitate imports. An easy look at the June 20, 2018 CBL’s policy intervention paper via its foreign exchange auction to mop up excess liquidity in our economy, accounts for the below:

1. Central Bank of Liberia United States Dollars offered Amount: US$5,055,000.00

2. Foreign Exchange Auction Clearing Rate: L$143.00 to US$1.00

3. Total Number of Bids Received: 207

4. Total Value of Bids Received: US$7,973,697.00

5. Total Number of Successful Bidders: 141

6. Total United States Dollars Sold: US$5,055,000.00

7. Total Number of Non­ Successful Bidders: 66

8. Total Value of Non­ Successful Bids: US$2,918,697.00

What does these values mean to us? What's the economics behind this? The above values represent raw economic data of the total United States dollars needed by business operatives in our economy. Understanding the economics behind these values, switches us to the core functions of Central Bank. CBL, as its recognized acronym, is legally responsible to ensure price stability, exchange rate stability, macroeconomic stability, single-digit inflation, via effective monetary policy interventions. In its efforts to address exchange rate fluctuations, she employs one of its traditional monetary policy interventions; foreign exchange auction and this is done every Wednesday. By this means, the CBL welcomes foreign-exchange bidders, evaluates their bids and satisfies their requests base on its financial position.

Let's apply simple economic sense on the above values starting with number 4 denoting the total bids received. Central Bank of Liberia is constrained to meet this demand of US$7,973,697.00, hence; she employs her main policy intervention by infusing US$5,055,000.00 against these bids. For those of us good at financial calculations, we'll realize a gap/difference of US$2,918,697.00. These are monies desperately needed by business operatives to trade in goods and services. This is exactly similar to your child asking for 50 Liberian Dollar lunch and you are limited to offer $30 against his request.

Indirectly, you've said to your child “Please utilize other options since you're full-grown now” Ignoring the infancy of the child. In this case, you must expect stealing, cheating, rudeness, hijackings, prostitution and any forms of social vices just to meet up with the economic gaps. The business tycoons won't rest; they'll do anything I mean anything just to get the USD to remain in business. Even if it costs them to go above the legal CBL foreign exchange rate, they'll do just that to satisfy their quest for trade. Exactly that's one of the main reasons we're experiencing the skyrocketing exchange rate we've at the moment.

For instance, the folks in the parallel market (Sidewall boys) will strategically sit in an opened field mainly in front the bank, a place we regularly do our money receipts, deposits and transfers. They're fully aware that the banks are legal and recognized entities and will always operate under the set market price on the CBL’S website, but to meet up with these foreign-exchange gaps, they'll trade far above the CBL’S foreign exchange rate. When they partially succeed in their insatiable quest for foreign money, they head for the stores to purchase their businesses. What happens next? The ordinary consumers suffer the wrath with high prices as the results of the plenty Liberian dollars lost in purchasing the USD and that's what economist refer to as ‘Depreciation of domestic currency’. For the first time in a long period, but now inflation increased to double-digit, averaging 12.4 percent in 2017 compared to 8.8 percent in 2016 due to depreciation of the Liberia dollar, following the sharp decline in exports, the UNMIL drawdown and capital flight(CBL’s 2016 Annual Report).

How do we bridge this gap amidst low productivity? To do this, is to understand the nature of our economy and exchange rate regime we operate. The Liberian economy is grounded in five interconnected sectors; the financial sector(fiscal position of the government), the monetary sector(CBL’s overarching goal of achieving overall price stability, stable exchange rate and promoting economic growth.), the real sector(i.e agriculture and forestry, manufacturing, mining and petroleum), the social services sector( health and sanitation, education, electricity generation and distribution, water and sewage, transportation and the government’s priority projects) and the external sector(trade position on imports and exports). Challenges in each of these sectors impede our overall performance in the economy and sometimes in our subsequent articles we'll dive into each of these sectors detailing opportunities, challenges and threats.

With these nuts and bolts, let's flip on the kind of exchange rate regime we've. In Liberia, we operate a managed float exchange rate regime same as saying dirty float; when economists speak of this, they simply mean a financial environment where exchange rate fluctuates day by day. In short term, we mean, the market determines the price. In this case, prices are affected upward and now the CBL steps in to ensure price stability via its monetary policy interventions. One of the most common interventions, is the buying and selling of foreign currencies we've discussed above. To help smooth out volatility in the exchange rate as well as a response to address depreciation of the LRD currency, the CBL infused the total of US$53.2 million, up by 117.1 percent compare to the sale of US$24.5 million in 2016(Statistics from CBL’s 2017 Annual Report).

Based on the recommendations of the Financial stability committee (FSC) in ensuring stability in the financial system, the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) in 2017 adopted a policy to use the weighted average exchange rate survey, a broad-based approach of determining rates by including the parallel market (unregistered foreign exchange bureaus and business) and the CBL it self. Those of us that sat in grade school, will have a clue of how averages (120+120+140+140+150=670 as sum, then we say, 670/4 gives us the regular average of 134). Well, that’s a sample economy involving four economic actors. So, begin to think about a real world situation and constraints in the timeliness and accuracies of the collections, analysis, reporting and presentation of these economic data where values are matched with weights to determine the weighted average.

Now, what the politicians mainly the opposition would do is to spine their way around these economic shortcomings. They're aware of the systematic and structural problems we face especially on declining nature of our traditional exports(iron ore and rubber), negative demand-shocks related to UNMIL drawdown, impact of the surprised ebola virus exposing our weak health system, infrastructural deficits, global economic conditionalities, inadequate fiscal and monetary policies instruments to foster the requisite and stable macroeconomic environment. Be that as a may, the struggle for power drives the motive for change and that's their role to keep national government alarmed of its cardinal responsibilities to the state. In an uncompromising mandate to their supporters and state, they fearlessly remind the ruling establishments to truly demonstrate the scope of their political authority and be true to what they put on paper.

Can we rise above this economic crisis amidst these structural challenges? The answer is yes and no and it defines our leadership abilities to govern. How we timely stabilize the economy, requires the composition and coordination of our fiscal and monetary teams. A relook and configuration of our economic management team to include knowledge sharing must be high on the agenda to provide short-term, medium-term and long term road map enveloped with realistically empirical solutions backed by research, data and analytical reasoning. The economic management team must remain opened to engagements and participations from citizens and experts in and out of Liberia as this is a national challenge we share. Two-three days of opened economic forum with various economic and non-economic actors would be a perfect starting point to discover the shortcomings and measures in the short run.

Finally, we commend the President for his leadership role played in explaining to our intelligence the state of our economy and measures he's employing to maintain stable macroeconomic and investment-friendly environment. Though there's still a vague approach to the current economic crisis, yet we acknowledge the efforts made and remain constructively engaged with his team of economic and financial management ensuring the stability of our economy.

In the words of the late Liberian veteran talk-show host, Fanta Mamadee Diakete “We're students, stay learning and don't claim to know it all”. “The Motherland will never fall” ; Jah bless Liberia!

To be continued…………

Samuel Saah Karimu is a youthful globally prepared Liberian writer, researcher and certified public discussant with background in Business Economics, Financial and Project Managements and Quantitative reasoning blended with quality business communications and problem solving skills. Hold training in development studies, The IMF sponsored Financial management training, Management Information System and Forensic Investigation. Worked with the private sector on a private-public partnership mainly design for strengthening rural-health system in Liberia.