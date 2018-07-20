It's 'Foolish' To Question The Timing Of Buying My Buses – Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed surprise at the public backlash that has met his decision to procure buses for the party.

Freddie Blay said it is not unprecedented for individuals or groups to fund their Political Parties in cash or kind so he cannot understand why his decision has attracted so much controversy.

Speaking to Joy News’ Kojo Yankson on the AM Show on the Joy News channel Tuesday, Mr Blay said the buses were meant to be used for commercial purposes by the party.