modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Gov't Imposes Tax On Luxury Vehicle...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Politics

It's 'Foolish' To Question The Timing Of Buying My Buses – Freddie Blay

MyJoyOnline
It's 'Foolish' To Question The Timing Of Buying My Buses – Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed surprise at the public backlash that has met his decision to procure buses for the party.

Freddie Blay said it is not unprecedented for individuals or groups to fund their Political Parties in cash or kind so he cannot understand why his decision has attracted so much controversy.

Speaking to Joy News’ Kojo Yankson on the AM Show on the Joy News channel Tuesday, Mr Blay said the buses were meant to be used for commercial purposes by the party.

720201833612_2904863027441_4716482111408.jpeg

720201833612_1150265999603_4836649875518.jpeg

720201833612_7676321334050_2126237880645.jpeg

quot-img-1THE MORE YOU LOOK THE MORE YOU SEE

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1
body-container-line