The rich to pay more for their cars

The government has proposed to introduce a levy on luxurious vehicles with engine capacities of 3.0 litres and above, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance and Minister, has told Parliament.

Pending Parliamentary approval, the levy will be paid on first registration, and subsequently, at annual renewal, he said in the August House on Thursday July 19, 2018, when delivering a mid-year review of the 2018 Budget.

However, commercial vehicles will be exempted from this policy, as the government adopts new and innovative methods of generating revenue to develop the country.

The government will also introduce an additional band to the usual five band graduated income tax rate to make the rates more equitable, in line with best practices.

With the latest review of the Personal Income Tax band, individuals earning GH¢10,000 and above per month will pay a tax rate of 35 percent.

The explanation is that the government wants a fair playground, so that people earning higher amounts did not pay low taxes, as those getting low stipends every month.

Again, the Minister indicated in the review that the government will introduce a conversion of National Health Insurance of 2.5 percent to a straight levy of 2.5 percent. Also, the Ghana Education Trust Fund's (GETFund’s) value added tax rate of 2.5 percent will be converted to a straight levy of 2.5 percent.

The Minister told Parliament that the government had taken those initiatives, based on the fiscal performance for the first five months of 2018, to ensure that it met its fiscal deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP to end the year.

As part of efforts to improve revenue performance, the government would intensify tax compliance measures and plug existing revenue leakages.

According to the Minister, investigations showed “inbound leakages on goods arriving in the country, significant outstanding tax debts, abuse of suspense regime in the area of warehousing, transit trade, and free zones, and tax audit issues such as limited coverage, low auditor productivity, and low audit yields.”

He said several billions of cedis are lost every year due to transfer-mispricing and tax evasion, which lead to a lower than expected Tax-to-GDP ratio, therefore, specialised audits will be conducted into the mining, oil and gas, telecommunications services, transfer pricing sectors, and high net worth individuals.

The Ghana Revenue Authority, the Minister noted, has enhanced its capacity on prosecutions and investigations, and will work with the relevant state institutions to intensify its investigations and prosecution of non-tax compliant persons.

“Mr. Speaker, due to under-declaration by some suppliers and deliberate non-application of the VAT by some registered traders, among others, Ghana's domestic VAT collection efficiency is low at 28 percent, compared to the sub-Saharan average of 35 percent.

“As part of measures to improve VAT collection efficiency, the Fiscal Electronic Device Act was passed in March 2018, and implementation of the policy will begin in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“The GRA has embarked on an intensive monitoring exercise, and will soon commence a series of public campaigns to encourage citizens to demand VAT invoices and receipts from suppliers and service providers.”