NSS Deploys Over 85,000 Personnel; 5000 To Support Planting For Food 

The National Service Secretariat has released postings for the 2018/2019 service year.

A total of 85,705 personnel were posted with 5,000 of them deployed to support the Planting for Food and Jobs programme within the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Wednesday 18 July 2018, the Executive Director of the scheme, Mustapha Ussif said, “the Scheme in accordance with the Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 (Act 426), has deployed over 85,705 personnel to the Agriculture and Agro Business, Education Support, Business Services, Community Health, Rural Development, Administrative Support, NSS Support, Urban Traffic and Urban Sanitation.”

He added, “Government's priority areas guide the Scheme and policy direction to deploy National Service Personnel (NSPs). We have therefore deployed Personnel by these set objectives to meet the requirements of our user agencies and capacities of the various regions to contain the numbers.”

“We also considered issues such as acute health conditions, married women, people on study leave and persons with disabilities,” he added.

The Scheme also deployed 500 personnel to a new module called the Entrepreneurship and Innovation module.

This module will ensure the 500 personnel are deployed to acquire direct entrepreneurship skills under the supervision of skilled and well-established entrepreneurs in Agriculture and ICT.

The Scheme in collaboration with Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) will accept business proposals from this personnel and assist them with the needed capital to enable them to start business skills acquired.

Over 5000 personnel have also been deployed to support the Planting for Food and Jobs across our various districts in the country.

This the Scheme believes will help the flagship program improves on the previous year.

Service personnel are expected take advantage of the new automated system to print their appointment letters from Friday and proceed to book an appointment on the Scheme's website before one can report and register at the various registration center.

This will automated system is expected to check the overcrowding and long queues witnessed at the various registration centers.

The Scheme this year suspended the application of over 1,200 personnel for suspicion of fraud, stolen identification, stolen pin codes, fake National Identification cards and inconsistent information and pictures to help sanitize the process.

Personnel are expected to successfully go through their registration smoothly and starting from Friday, 20th July to Friday, 24th August.

They are also supposed to report at their various places of service on Monday, 3rd September to begin their mandatory service after successfully going through the registration process.

