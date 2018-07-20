38-Year-Old Mobile Money Operator Killed By Armed Robbers

Some suspected armed robbers have shot and killed a mobile money operator at Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Nicholas Essuon, 38, was attacked by armed men at his residence Thursday evening while returning from work.

According to wife, Mr Essuon arrived home in his Chevrolet salon car around 8:00 pm. She came out to greet when the unfortunate occurred.

“When I came out to meet him, I saw a man loitering around and some other two people riding a motorbike. I a jiffy, the men attacked my husband and shot him in the neck…” she told Joy News’ David Andoh Friday.

“When I tried to shout, they warned me to shut up or they will shoot me as well,” she added.

The suspected robbers made away with all the sales the victim made for the day and also took away unknown amount of recharge phone cards.

Some residents who spoke to Joy News Friday morning lamented about the issue, stating that such gruesome murder have not been recorded in their vicinity in recent times.

“We are all taken aback by what has happened. We are so shocked,” one man told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.

He told the show's host, Daniel Dadzie, that the police were invited to the crime scene Thursday evening but they have since left.

"No police have been here this morning,” he said.

An infuriated man said there is a “wee” [Indian herp] smoking gang in the neighbourhood and that this is his point of call in his bid to assist the police with investigations.

Mr Essuon has left behind a wife, four children and his parents; all of whom depend on him for their daily bread.

“There is so much mourning and wailing here, the ambiance is a very melancholic one,” David Andoh reported.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]