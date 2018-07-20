Ghanaian Teacher Sitsofe Enyonam Anku Joins Historic Summit Of Africa’s Most Celebrated Teachers To Help Shape The Future Of The Continent’s Education

Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku was among the 15 highly celebrated teachers invited to share best practices and address the main challenges and opportunities in African education

NAIROBI: GHANAIAN teacher Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku joined past Global Teacher Prize finalists from eight African nations in Nairobi, Kenya, for their first ever summit, with the intention of sharing best practices and helping to shape and influence education policy in Africa.

Professor Anku and his peers are widely celebrated as among the continent’s best teachers through their success and share a global spotlight through the biggest education prize of its kind in the world. Each of the 15 teachers hailing from Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Ghana and Tanzania are now members of the Varkey Teacher Ambassadors (VTA) network.

As part of this network, these acclaimed educators continue to work with the Varkey Foundation to shed light on the expertise and capacity of teachers worldwide, giving those who work on the front line of education the recognition and voice that they deserve and helping to influence policy and practice. The group of 15 convened at Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi, for a high-level conference on Wednesday 18 July and Thursday 19 July to share best practices and formulate a range of initiatives.

In order to help them become better influencers and to help their voices reach the ears of governments and policy makers, teachers at the summit received advanced social media training, and were shown how to tell their stories in powerful pamphlets and videos. This will also help them reach, inspire and support more teachers, which is vital because the Varkey Foundation recognises that teachers are the most important agents of change in education. Other sessions at the forum focused on the crucial issues impacting education in Sub-Saharan Africa, not least empowering girls and driving teacher recruitment and retention. The forum and reception dinner also provided a chance for teachers to forge connections with each other and work together for their common goals.

At the end of the first day, Elias Abdi, Director-General of Kenya’s Ministry of Education addressed the delegates and a host of other outstanding teachers and education groups at a special Global Teacher Prize reception dinner. The VIP event was also attended by Mr Nic Hailey, British High Commissioner to Kenya. It came as African teachers were urged to apply for the US$1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2019 at www.globalteacherprize.org before the closing date of Sunday 9 September 2018.

Professor Sitsophe Anku said:

“I’m proud to have attended this historic summit of the African Varkey Teacher Ambassadors.

As a maths teacher, I know how important it is to teach the real-life applications of my subject to help students overcome their fear of mathematics and show them anyone can do it.

“This is one of the lessons I wanted to share with my fellow ambassadors and I was fascinated to hear from their abundant experiences. I have learned so much from these brilliant teachers that I will be taking back to Ghana.”

Cate Noble, Chief Executive of the Varkey Foundation said:

“There has never been a more important time for the voices of African teachers to be heard in the crucial debates on the future of African education.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest growing economies and is bursting with energy and new ideas, not least here in the emerging tech hub of Nairobi. But if Africa is to realise its abundant potential, we must ensure its children are skilled for the bright future they are reaching out to grasp. These challenges can only be solved by governments listening to teachers and putting their views front and centre.

“I am very proud of the difference our Varkey Teacher Ambassadors are already making in shaping global education debates. We now have 200 ambassadors from more than 60 countries in the Varkey Teacher Ambassador Network, with many teaching young people facing discrimination, poverty and conflict.

“Every year our teacher network grows as new Global Teacher Prize finalists join its ranks. So I would like to encourage inspiring teachers across Africa to come forward and apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2019. Only by telling their stories can we shine a spotlight on their great work and give them the platform they need to help shape the future of education in Africa.”

Elias Abdi, Director-General of Kenya’s Ministry of Education said in his speech:

“Teachers play the critical role of moulding the character of pupils and equipping them with values, skills and knowledge needed to make them productive citizens who contribute to national building. In this sense, teachers are the principal architects of the future of a nation.

“But the teacher is not only at the core of national development – they are also expected to play a key role in the realisation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to secure a sustainable, peaceful, prosperous and equitable life on Earth for everyone now and in the future.”

Amb. Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for Education, Kenya, said:

“It is a tremendous honour to have such an August gathering of some of Africa’s best teaching talent in one place here in Kenya to take on the challenges that affect the future of all Africans. Education is an absolute priority for our children to achieve their potential and take our nations forward. I am sure all Governments will be interested to hear the resolutions of the Varkey Teacher Ambassadors.”

The 15 African VTA delegates are:

Marj Brown from South Africa;

Colleen Henning from South Africa;

Wendy Horn from South Africa;

Abdikadir Ismail from Kenya;

Miriam Mason from Sierra Leone;

Ayub Mohamud Abdi from Kenya;

Catherine Nakabugo from Uganda.

Andrews Nchessie from Malawi;

Ayodele Odeogbola from Nigeria;

Malima Pima Chisumo from Tanzania;

Phuti Ragophala from South Africa;

Ddungu Ronald from Uganda;

Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku from Ghana;

Michael Walter Kagwa from Kenya;

Michael Wamaya from Kenya;