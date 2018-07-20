Home Remedies For Arthritis

You may feel it in your knees, hips, hands or other joints throughout your body. Pain, for no apparent reason. Often it is a sign of arthritis, a very common problem that can take many forms. Simply stated, arthritis is inflammation of one or more joints.

In addition to pain, some common symptoms are swelling and redness around the joint, limited movement in the affected body parts, and stiffness. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis. Arthritis can vary from mild to severe cases.

A doctor can prescribe medication or you can take over-the-counter pain relievers. But many people experience improvement simply by staying physically active along with one or more simple natural treatments.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Thus, it is useful in relieving joint pain. Moreover, it helps remove the buildup of toxins in the joints and connective tissues.

Take a cup of warm water.

Mix one teaspoon each of apple cider vinegar and honey in it.

Drink this solution daily in the morning as it gives an alkalizing effect.

Ginger

Another common ingredient that can help treat arthritis is ginger, which has natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Dry grind a mixture of 6 teaspoons of dried ginger, 6 teaspoons of caraway seed powder and 3 teaspoons of black pepper powder. Take half a teaspoon of this mixture along with water, thrice daily.

Ginger oil, when applied on the affected area on a regular basis, can reduce pain, inflammation and stiffness.

Eating raw ginger on a regular basis can help to alleviate pain by improving blood circulation. Simply peel and slice fresh ginger and eat it along with each meal.

Massage

Massaging with mustard oil is considered excellent for getting rid of arthritis pain and inflammation. The oil works as a natural ointment and stimulates blood flow.

Heat some mustard oil until it is slightly warm. If there is swelling, you can mix an equal amount of onion juice, too. Rub it gently over the painful joint. Then cover the joint with plastic wrap and apply warm towels. Repeat this remedy daily before going to bed for best results.

You can also use a small amount of eucalyptus oil (helps with inflammation). Or, mix wintergreen oil and eucalyptus oil together and rub it on the joint. For this remedy, you do not need to apply hot compresses.

Turmeric

Regular consumption of turmeric can reduce inflammation. It contains curcumin that possesses anti-inflammatory properties. It is particularly good when dealing with rheumatoid arthritis.

You can take 500 mg to 1,000 mg turmeric capsules three times per day.

You can also drink fresh turmeric juice, or a glass of warm milk mixed with one teaspoon of turmeric powder daily before going to bed.

Epsom Salt

Epsom salt is a good source of magnesium that helps regulate the pH levels in the body. It is essential to balance the pH levels because certain inflammatory diseases such as arthritis are caused by high acidity levels in the body.

Mix Epsom salt and fresh lemon juice in equal amounts to half a cup of warm water. Swallow one teaspoon of the mixture twice daily, one in the morning and one at night.

You can also add two cups of Epsom salt to warm bath water and soak in it.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon can be used to relieve arthritis pain due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Mix one-half teaspoon of cinnamon powder and one tablespoon of honey in a cup of warm water and drink it every morning on an empty stomach. Do this daily for several days.

You can also make a paste of cinnamon and honey and massage it gently on the painful area.