Proposed Gonasua University College Of Education, Drobo, Jaman South Municipal

The proposed Gonasua University College of Education is an initiative engineered by the Drobo-Gonasua community. Subsequently, this has been developed through a collaborative process, series of meetings and extensive consultation with the opinion leaders and various stakeholders of the Jaman South Municipality. The consultation has secured a broad support base among the Drobo Traditional Council, Gonasua Divisional Council, Jaman South Municipal Assembly and Jaman South Municipal Education Directorate.

The proposed University College could create the opportunity to train more professional teachers and help relieve the pressure that may be on the existing Colleges as a result of the introduction of Free SHS Policy. The Drobo-Gonasua Divisional Council has acted as enthusiastic advocate for the new College of Education and has contributed considerable resources to its establishment.

COMMITMENT BY THE COMMUNITY AND THE ASSEMBLY

The community has allocated 20.65 acres of land to serve as permanent site for the proposed University College; on the site are four classroom blocks and an administration block.

The Community has offered two structures that could even accommodate about three hundred students.

The community has also acceded to make available apartments to accommodate the Principal and the Staff of the proposed University College.

The community has been able to mobilize about 500 bags of cement and GH¢33,000 through levying and fundraising to refurbish the buildings allocated for the purpose of the proposed University College.

The Jaman South Municipal Assembly has also pledged their unflinching support to mobilize physical, material, human and financial resources to facilitate the establishment of the proposed College.

The Assembly has consented to put up ultra-modern two-story building to help bring to bear the proposed University College in the Jaman South Municipality.

The Assembly has also resolved to pay the National Accreditation processing fees of GH 15,000.

APPLICATION PROCESS /DOCUMENTATION

Proposal letters have been sent to the Minister of Education & Director General of Education for consideration and approval.

An application for clearance to establish a public University College of Education has been submitted to the National Council for Tertiary Education (NTCE).

Accreditation process with the National Accreditation Board to meet satisfactory standards in performance, integrity, and quality is ongoing.

Affiliation to operate under the supervision of University of Cape Coast is ongoing.

All the documentation needed to move D/A JHS to R/C Primary have been secured from the Jaman South Municipal Education Directorate.

The proposed Gonasua University College is now registered at Registered Generals Department.

THE WAY FORWARD

We are counting on the Minister of Education (Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh), H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP government to absorb and integrate the proposed University College into the mainstream Public University Colleges of Education. Alternatively, we are humbly requesting that, if it will be quite challenging for the government to absorb the proposed University College for now, then it can be made an annex of the Berekum University College of Education in the interim so that a segment of their fresh students for 2018/2019 academic year would be outsourced to Gonasua University College of Education.

PREPARED BY

ROBERT OPPONG (ACTING PRINCIPAL)

0208044096