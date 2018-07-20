Government Support For Research To Rise To 2.5 Per Cent Of GDP

Cabinet has approved a science and technology policy to guide the development and adaptation of science and technology for the development of the country.

The government has also established a Presidential Advisory Council on Science and Technology to advice the President on science and technological advancement of the country.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovations, made this known at the opening of the Tenth International Applied Research Conference and Technology Fair of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at Koforidua.

He said there was no way any sector of the country could develop without the application of science and technology.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng said the government policy of using one per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country to support research and development of science and technology would soon be passed into law to help provide regular funding for research and scientific development of the country in the short term.

He said in the long term, government's provision for research, science and technology would be extended to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng said the success of a leader of the country does not depend on infrastructural development but the ability of the leader to mobilize the people to solve their basic needs especially food, clothing and shelter.

He said Ghana needs to strategically position itself to produce it's own machines if the One District One Factory programme is to be successful because the country cannot always rely on other countries to supply it's technical requirements for the factories.

Prof Abba Bentil Andam, President of Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, who spoke on the topic, 'The Millennial Generation of Ghanaian Women in Science', said if science education is properly placed in the educational system of the country, more women would study science.

She said there are women who are stronger than some of the men who are in science and could study science but in their development, women have some special needs which need to be taken care of if the country is to get more women entering the science and technology field.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Prof (Mrs) Smile Gavua Dzisi, Vice Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University, said over the last two years, the university spent GH¢50,040.00 on research and to organize the IARCTF.

She said this year, the university would spend GH¢62,550.00 and next year will be expected to spend GH¢80,000.00 on the project.

Prof (Mrs) Dzisi said among the exhibits for this year's would be a solar dryer that could be use to dry cocoa beans and a palanquin on wheels which could be used by traditional authorities during festivals to avoid the situation where the chiefs and queenmothers are carried by people over long distances.