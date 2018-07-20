Police Welcomes Independent Probe Into The Killing Of 7 Suspected Robbers

The Ghana Police Service has said that it will allow for independent investigations into the killing of seven (7) young men by some personnel of the police at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

Many Civil Society organizations and other well-meaning Ghanaians have called for an independent probe into the incident to ensure that justice is served.

The Police announced on Tuesday that seven out of the eight suspected robbers, whose attack reportedly led to the death of a Police Officer with the SWAT Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, had been gunned down after a gun battle.

But families of some of the deceased persons have disputed the claims of the police.

The families have suggested that the police wrongfully killed their “innocent” relatives who they say are not robbers as claimed by the police.

Many others have since said the Police account of how the seven persons were killed was incoherent.

Some angry youth took to the streets in the Ashanti Regional capital on Thursday to protest over the killing.

Among other things, they burnt lorry tyres and besieged the Asawase police station demanding justice.

The situation forced a joint police and military presence at the police station to avert any violent attacks.

But according to the Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, the service is ready to address the impasse and amicably address the problem.

Speaking on Citi TV's major news bulletin, Citi Newsroom, he said his outfit will support an independent inquiry into the matter.

“It is very important that we get a body outside the police service to look at all the circumstances to look at what went right, what went wrong, and we see the way forward. That is the stance of the police administration now. It is for sober reflection over the incident, a dispassionate discussion of the incident and see how this issue will be resolved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Dankwah says her outfit has already begun investigations into the matter.