Ougoing Acting General Manager Of GNA Honoured

Mrs Yaa Oforiwah Asare-Peasah, the outgoing Acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, has been honoured by the Board for her meritorious service to the Agency after 37 years of service.

In a citation of honour endorsed by Professor Olivia Frimpong Kwapong, the Chairperson of the Board, described the performance of Mrs Asare-Peasah as exceptional and being the first woman of the Agency to serve in different positions.

It recognised her unmatched successes including being the first woman of the Agency to occupy the position as News Editor, Supervising Chief Editor, Deputy Director of Editorial and Acting General Manager.

The citation read: 'Achievements are often attained by many within considerable periods of time, but yours took a relatively shorter time to be noticed after your appointment to the high office of Acting General Manager of the Ghana News Agency.

You have not only shown sterling leadership and managerial acumen but also offered freely, your accumulated wealth of knowledge for the growth and survival of the Agency, which you served tirelessly for over 37 years'.

It also made reference to her unique qualities of being an excellent leader backed by strong institutional memory, that enabled her to restore some level of stability and esprit de corps that had placed the Agency on the path of re-organisation and possible prospect of revitalisation.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Asare-Peasah expressed appreciation to God, Government, the Board, National Media Commission and the entire staff for their support and co-operation during her tenure of office.

The outgoing Acting General Manager said she was encouraged by the Holy Scriptures that advised Christians to serve humanity as service to God and, therefore, was not bothered by the various challenges that came her way.

Mrs Asare-Peasah also thanked the staff of the Agency for their support over the years. 'I could not have achieved all these without your support, prayers, pieces of advice and hard work, as I came this far not by myself alone', she said.

Mrs Asare-Peasah joined the GNA on May 1, 1981 as a reporter and rose through the ranks to the position of Acting General Manager until her retirement in June this year.

As a health reporter years back, she travelled far and wide to cover several conferences on health and health related issues, including the International Conference on Ageing in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the International conference on Cancer in Washington DC, US.

She also covered conferences in Switzerland, South Africa, Sweden, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya and Gabon, among others.

Mrs Asare-Peasah received an Award from the Ghana Journalists Association as the best Health Reporter in 1999. She later served the Association for nine years (2000-2009) as the Treasurer and an Executive member.