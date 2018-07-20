BOST Opens Up To The Public For Suggestions

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) says it welcomes suggestions and concerns of all well-meaning public-spirited Ghanaians on how best to improve its business for the betterment of the nation.

A statement signed by Mr George Mensah Okley, Managing Director, BOST, and copied to Ghana News Agency, said the attention of BOST Management had been brought to a publication relating to a letter written by the pressure group, OccupyGhana to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, asking for investigations into alleged activities of smuggling and illegal dealings raised by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributor's (CBOD).

"While we are yet to be served with a copy of the said letter, we wish to state that Management has seriously taken note of the concerns of OccupyGhana as noted in the various media publication," it said.

"We wish to assure the public that the current Management considers it a priority to radically restructure our business to make it more transparent and accountable," it said.

The statement said BOST was currently in the process of implementing more effective corporate governance measures aimed at ensuring that Management was better placed to deal with the current challenges that the industry is bedeviled with.

"As part of the ongoing transformation, we wish to emphasise that Management is committed to ensuring that all investigations and audits relating to alleged irregularities will be conducted in the most open and transparent manner," it said.

It said BOST Management fully understands the critical role the Company plays in the downstream industry.

It said the Management of BOST is fully aware of the trust they hold in the name of the President and the people of Ghana.

"As a company set on the value of discharging it's mandates with integrity BOST would work effortlessly to become a true leader in our business," it said.