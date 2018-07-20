Winners Of The MasterCard Promotion Rewarded

The UBA (Ghana) Limited MasterCard Promotion has rewarded Mr Aidoo Albert Owuraku, a customer of East Legon two (2) Business Office with a weekend getaway at the Plush Royal Senchi Resort.

Mr Abban Evans Eric, Business Manager for Corporate Business Office, also received a weekend getaway at the Plush Royal Senchi Resort.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said it was the second and final batch of prizes to winners of the three-month promotion.

It said the UBA Ghana Limited through its collaboration with MasterCard sought to encourage card usage among customers and became a dominant player in the e-payment space in Ghana.

It said 34 customers were rewarded with each winning $100.

Mr Peter Dery, Head of Wholesale Banking (UBA Ghana), speaking at the presentation ceremony said the promotion was launched to reward customers with great prizes for their loyalty and enhance customer experience, while strengthening UBA's relationship with its customers.

'It is imperative that as a brand that has been at the forefront of digital innovation, we offer customers great expectations and experiences.

'This is evident in the fact that UBA won Africa's Best Digital Bank a few days ago at the EuroMoney Excellence Awards, while we look at expanding our services in the digital space, it is important that we indulge our customers in the process,' he said.

He pledged the commitment of UBA Ghana to modernising ways of banking to help make the banking experience convenient, needful and comfortable for customer experience.

The promotion run for three months from March 12, 2018 and ended on June 12, 2018, during which monthly winners were selected, based on highest transactions and highest card usages, and were rewarded accordingly. GNA