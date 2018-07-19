The Lost Priority: The Case Of Charlotte Osei's Dismissal (Part 1)

Many still dwell in wonder and still do not believe the actions of this government especially of respect of the recent dismissal of the EC chair, Madam Charlotte Osei. Not long ago, the beleaguered EC chaired was relieved of her post, for reasons that she has misconducted herself and also, for exuding incompetence.

As a concerned Ghanaian, I really cannot fathom why a government led by a "So-called" Human Rights activist and lawyer, would engage in such a lawless, misguided, incongruous and unfounded act. I still cannot fathom why in the midst of all her capabilities and proven track record, she was still haunted because she is 'perceived' to have sympathy for some political party in Ghana, or, fails to represent the interest of self seeking politicians in the country.

It would surprise you to realise that the allegations and findings levelled against this noble woman are baseless, prejudicial, and an attempt to destroy her hard earned reputation which she has worked for over a very long time.

The last time I checked, the issue raised many debates which demanded legal brains to do justice to it by invoking their legal knowledge and expertise. I may not be a lawyer or have any legal background. However, I understand so well that the petition that led to the dismissal of the EC was fictitious, lacked signatures and was tainted with fraud.

Going forward, I would not engage in the legalities of it, or, come out with a determination on the matter because the matter is sub-Judice. The emphasis I seek to lay in this articles would be to pose certain fundamental questions, and also expose the diabolic intentions of this substandard Nana Addo led government. The NPP was emphatic and unwavering in their resolve to remove the EC boss when they get elected into power.

Ironically, this incompetent woman was the same person who presided over an election with saw Nana Addo elected as President. The diabolic, Machiavellian and insensitive regime of this government must have a change of mind.

What is the problem? As claimed, she breached some procurement laws. So, she was removed. I wouldn't be tempted to equalise, however, the narrative has not changed in many of the ministries and governmental agencies.

The NPP has had a preconceived thought regarding the removal of the EC chair. Painfully, this substandard government is on a path of making such a respected, enviable and independent body a political office. One would expect Nana Addo who is no stranger to the laws of Ghana to act with circumspection and in accordance with the law.

In part two of this writeup, we shall delve into certain critical aspects of the dismissal by asking some nagging questions. Also, we shall make an attempt at exposing the reasons why the dismissal was baseless and a witch hunt.

Mohammad Badar Bala

Deputy Communication Officer, Ablekuma Central Constituency and Member of Socrates® Greater Accra Regional Campaign Team