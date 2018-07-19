Accra Mayor Commissions Three Accra City School Projects

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has commissioned three completed Accra city school projects.

The projects are the Labawaleshie Presby cluster of schools, Accra College of Education Demonstration School and the Maamobi prisons cluster of schools.

The schools, which have been furnished with a K-G block, a 3-Storey 18-Unite Classroom Block, a science lab, computer lab and a library is expected to accommodate eight hundred school children.

This is one of the major programmes ever embarked upon by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in the educational sector since the inception of decentralization that benefits the modern city of Accra.

“With the support of the World Bank, acting through the ministry of local government and the rural development (MLGRD), the assembly has completed the construction of 3No. Accra Metropolitan City Schools.”

Speaking to Citi News the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said the completion and commissioning of these schools seek to away with the shift system in most basic schools.

“We were in a hurry to get these projects done in order to address the issues relating to accessibility, equality, and quality of education at the basic school level. We have also eliminated the shift system. The AMA decided to do away with the shift system, so in pursuit of that, we need to expand our infrastructure base because a couple of schools in the city are still overpopulated. This would also help increase school contact hours between teachers and children” the Mayor said.

The Headmistress of the Accra College of Education Demonstration School, Doris Akosua Aku, said although the school has been completed, it is not adequately equipped for classes to run correctly.