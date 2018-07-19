UBA Reward Winners of MasterCard Promotion

United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited (UBA Ghana) has presented the second and final batch of prizes to winners of the three-month Mastercard promotion at the grand finale held at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters at Heritage Towers, Ridge, Accra.

Mr. Aidoo Albert Owuraku, a customer of East Legon 2 Business Office, came out as the overall winner and received a weekend getaway at the Plush Royal Senchi Resort, as well as top issuing staff, Abban Evans Eric, Business Manager for Corporate Business Office who also received a weekend getaway at the Plush Royal Senchi Resort.

UBA Ghana through this collaboration with MasterCard seeks to encourage card usage among customers to become a dominant player in the e-payment space in Ghana.

The Head of Wholesale Banking (UBA Ghana), Peter Dery said the promotion was launched to reward customers with great prizes for their loyalty and enhance customer experience while strengthening UBA’s relationship with its customers.

“It is imperative that as a brand that has been at the forefront of digital innovation, we offer customers great expectations and experiences. This is evident in the fact that UBA won Africa’s Best Digital Bank a few days ago at the EuroMoney Excellence Awards. While we look at expanding our services in the digital space, it is important that we indulge our customers in the process,” he stated.

Mr. Dery pledged the commitment of UBA Ghana to modernising ways of banking to help make the banking experience convenient, needful and comfortable for customer experience.

He congratulated all the winners and encouraged them to do more with the Bank as it has much more in store for customers.

The promotion run for three months from the 12th of March 2018 to the 12th June 2018, during which monthly winners were selected, based on highest transactions and highest card usages, and were rewarded accordingly. 34 persons in total got rewarded. Winning customers took $100 each.

Customers are encouraged to continue using their UBA MasterCard as the bank has a number of surprises coming their way. The cards are available at any UBA business office.

UBA (Ghana) is a subsidiary of UBA Plc which is one of the leading banking and financial services company on the African continent. UBA (Ghana) has 28 fully networked branches with close to 60 fully connected ATMs spread across the country.