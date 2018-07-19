modernghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

District Assembly Common Fund Releases GH¢7.5m To PWDs

Ghanaian Chronicle
The District Assembly Common Fund Secretariat has announced the release of GH¢7,563,791.76 to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as support for People With Disabilities (PWDs).

A statement released in Accra yesterday, and signed by Irene Naa Torshie Lartey, Administrator of the Secretariat, gave the breakdown as follows:

Upper West – GH¢513,529.75;
Upper East -GH¢635,538.82;
Northern Region – GH¢1,019,546.63;
Brong-Ahafo – GH¢831,780.78;
Ashanti Region – GH¢742,457.30, and
Volta Region – GH¢1,181,047.80.
The rest are
Eastern Region – GH¢1,060,836.76;
Greater Accra – GH¢273,621.39;
Central Region – GH¢730,192.18, and
Western Region – GH¢575,240.56.
According to the statement, the release, which represents the first quarter of 2018, affirms the government's commitment towards the socio-economic empowerment of PWDs in the country.

