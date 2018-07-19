District Assembly Common Fund Releases GH¢7.5m To PWDs
Ghanaian Chronicle
The District Assembly Common Fund Secretariat has announced the release of GH¢7,563,791.76 to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as support for People With Disabilities (PWDs).
A statement released in Accra yesterday, and signed by Irene Naa Torshie Lartey, Administrator of the Secretariat, gave the breakdown as follows:
Upper West – GH¢513,529.75; Upper East -GH¢635,538.82; Northern Region – GH¢1,019,546.63; Brong-Ahafo – GH¢831,780.78; Ashanti Region – GH¢742,457.30, and Volta Region – GH¢1,181,047.80. The rest are Eastern Region – GH¢1,060,836.76; Greater Accra – GH¢273,621.39; Central Region – GH¢730,192.18, and Western Region – GH¢575,240.56. According to the statement, the release, which represents the first quarter of 2018, affirms the government's commitment towards the socio-economic empowerment of PWDs in the country.
