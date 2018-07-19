District Assembly Common Fund Releases GH¢7.5m To PWDs

The District Assembly Common Fund Secretariat has announced the release of GH¢7,563,791.76 to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies as support for People With Disabilities (PWDs).

A statement released in Accra yesterday, and signed by Irene Naa Torshie Lartey, Administrator of the Secretariat, gave the breakdown as follows:

Upper West – GH¢513,529.75;

Upper East -GH¢635,538.82;

Northern Region – GH¢1,019,546.63;

Brong-Ahafo – GH¢831,780.78;

Ashanti Region – GH¢742,457.30, and

Volta Region – GH¢1,181,047.80.

The rest are

Eastern Region – GH¢1,060,836.76;

Greater Accra – GH¢273,621.39;

Central Region – GH¢730,192.18, and

Western Region – GH¢575,240.56.

According to the statement, the release, which represents the first quarter of 2018, affirms the government's commitment towards the socio-economic empowerment of PWDs in the country.