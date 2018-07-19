National Security Seizes Okuapeman Palace

… Over Alleged Stockpiling Of Arms

…Indigenes Protest Against Decision

From Inusa Musah, Akropong

The indigenes of the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region have hit the streets of the capital, Akropong, to demonstrate against National Security for taking over the Paramount Chief's Palace.

Operatives of National Security, for seven months now, have seized the Okuapeman Palace, after rife reports that arms were being stockpiled in it due to a chieftaincy dispute.

Eventually, two chiefs from Akropong were arrested on the dawn of January 24, 2018.

However, the Akropong Police released the two suspects after they were cleared of no wrongdoing.

Since then, administrative activities at the Traditional Council have been suspended, following the taking over of the place by some National Security operatives.

To register their protest against the happenings at the Palace, hundreds of indigenes of Okuapeman, on Tuesday, marched through some principal streets of Akropong.

They displayed placards, some of which read: 'When is the order from above going to stop?', 'What's the duty of the National Security at our palace?' and 'We need our palace'.

The protesters, clad in red or black, and led by Seth Maafo, one of the conveners, later massed up at the forecourt of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly to present their petition to Dennis Edward Aboagye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The Odwira Festival is approaching, and the indigenes have expressed uncertainty about its celebration, particularly, because a certain power broker at National Security has become an obstacle in the activities of the Council.

The group mentioned identifiable persons in the country as being behind the woes of Okuapeman. They, therefore, requested President Akufo-Addo to listen to their concerns and get the operatives of National Security to vacate their palace.

There is tension brewing in the town, which has affected businesses and is causing fear and panic among residents.

Amidst heavy police presence, Dennis Edward Aboagye, Akuapem North MCE, received the petition and promised to deliver it to the President.

Mr Aboagye entreated the indigenes of Okuapeman to be patient whilst they await the President's intervention, expressing hope that there would be good news before the celebration of the Odwira Festival.