New Effective Treatment For Tinnitus

Tinnitus is divided into two kinds according to vibration frequency, low and high tones

Tinnitus is associated with surprisingly wide-ranging brain activity, researchers report, and this may be why the hearing disorder is hard to treat. But is it? About one in five people have tinnitus, which is the sensation of a steady ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Tinnitus or phantom sound, also called tinnitus, is the observation of a continuous sound, without a sound source to be identified in the environment. Tinnitus can vary from beep, sizzle, whistle, hum or mute in one or both ears.

Usually the sound it is mainly observed when there is no or little ambient noise. The name comes from the Latin tinnitus aurium, which means 'the ringing of the ears'. A term used in the entertainment world is 'disco-deafness.'

Initially, it was assumed that the cause of tinnitus lay in the auditory organ itself. But the cause of tinnitus is probably in the brain. Overactive parts of the brain in the auditory region continuously give signals, while the sound is no longer there ("phantom noise").

For this reason, tinnitus is also compared with phantom pain. The overactivity of the brain can be demonstrated with positron emission tomography or functional MRI techniques.

Possible Causes

Hearing damage caused by very loud sound is the most important cause but also retroviral treatment can lead to tinnitus. But mostly tinnitus is then a sign of incipient hearing damage and can occur immediately after a visit to a discotheque.

Tinnitus or "squeaky stress" is common among young people who have gone out for an evening. On pop stages, festivals and in discotheques is often played at a volume around 100 dB; a volume that can cause acute hearing damage after ten minutes.

More than 15% of young people aged between 16 and 30 are already suffering from a form of permanent hearing damage. Also listening to music at a high volume via portable personal sound equipment (such as MP3 players) is suspicious in this respect.

It is important to go to a doctor as soon as possible in the event of an audio trauma. If the tinnitus lasts longer than a few days one should be examined.

List of possible causes

Major emotional tensions: traumatic noise (sound linked to trauma) burn-out, stress and fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and anxiety disorder and depression.

Trauma: at the head (skull fracture), the neck, or a barotrauma.

Medications: retroviral treatment, some ototoxic drugs: especially acetylsalicylic acid painkillers (aspirin) are associated with tinnitus. Tinnitus is also a known side effect of the antibiotic kanamycin.

It reduces the stiffness of the hairs on the hair cells (stereocilia) and thus promotes tinnitus. Diuretics, aminoglycosides, quinine, calcium antagonists, antihistamines, anti-epileptics, and statins can also cause damage to the ear.

After a prolonged use of benzodiazepines (especially after discontinuation of use, this can occur as a withdrawal phenomenon).

Cerebrovascular cause: high blood pressure, diabetes, and atherosclerosis ('arteriosclerosis'). Neurodegenerative cause: Alzheimer's disease, chronic otitis media with fluid behind the eardrum, Otosclerosis, closing of the auditory canal by, for example, an earwax plug, water or a cotton ball, Meniere's disease, Lyme disease, inflammation of a wisdom tooth, Bridge gum, Operation on the ear, Disease of Von Hippel-Lindau and hearing loss due to age.

An underlying cause for the occurrence of tinnitus cannot be demonstrated in 40% of cases. Many ask how they can stop the constant ringing in their ears or whether there is a cure for tinnitus. Unfortunately, there is so far no scientifically proven cure or treatment for tinnitus.

However, having tinnitus myself for over twenty years, I started to improve alpha, theta and delta waves in my brain and guess what? (see test below)

Tinnitus the devil in my ear or a phone line to God?

Ringing, hissing, buzzing, roaring tinnitus can take many forms. The bothersome and uncomfortable noise in your ear varies from one tinnitus sufferer to another. So does the impact of tinnitus on people's lives. Some get used to the never-ending noise in the ear with relative ease, while others are driven to despair.

Many ask can tinnitus be cured? How to stop ringing ears? Is there a tinnitus remedy?

Is there a cure for tinnitus?

On the internet, on TV and radio commercials and in papers and magazines you can easily find many who offer methods that can cure, or at least reduce, tinnitus. This could, for example, be in the form of “medication” (pills and injections), herbal treatments, different types of therapy and hypnosis. But other “cures” also exist. The list of “cures” is long and is getting longer.

Luckily, many can live with their tinnitus as it may only occur occasionally and/or is relatively quiet, but for some, the tinnitus is so bothersome, severe and intense that it negatively influences their daily life to a very large extent.

For those people, it is very natural to look for a cure that can make the tinnitus go away - or at least reduce it. Unfortunately, there is as yet no scientifically proven cure or treatment for tinnitus. Yes, luckily, many can live with their tinnitus and I lived with it for over twenty years now and used my phone line with God as a tool.

HIV treatment and tinnitus

In a study from Matas CG, Marcon BA, Silva SM, Gonçalves IC, Avaliação auditiva na Síndrome da Imunodeficiência Adquirida, Rev Soc Bras Fonoaudiol. 2010A;15(2):174–8, with HIV-positive patients, the group submitted to antiretroviral therapy presented higher susceptibility to hearing loss than untreated individuals.

This demonstrated a higher occurrence of hearing alterations in the individuals exposed to antiretroviral therapy.

The hearing thresholds obtained by pure-tone audiometry were different between groups. The group that had received antiretroviral treatment had higher thresholds for the frequencies ranging from 250 to 3000 Hz compared with the control group and the group not exposed to the treatment.

In the range of frequencies from 4000 through 8000 Hz, the HIV-positive groups presented with higher thresholds than did the control group. The hearing thresholds determined by high-frequency audiometry were different between groups, with higher thresholds in the HIV-positive groups.

HIV-positive individuals presented poorer results in pure-tone and high-frequency audiometry, suggesting impairment of the peripheral auditory pathway. Individuals who received antiretroviral treatment presented poorer results on both tests compared with individuals not exposed to the antiretroviral treatment.

Encourage brain waves to reduce tinnitus

Much has been written about the causes of tinnitus. Usually, you read that a hearing damage, ototoxic medication or Ménière's disease is the basis of tinnitus. A cause that I have not often encountered is your brain activity.

Research shows that there is a correlation between the frequency of brain waves and tinnitus.

In this article, I will give you some basic information about the brain waves, the circadian rhythm and the correlation with tinnitus, and guess what? It helps me.

Brain waves explained

Different functions of your body are influenced by your environment. This is comparable to the day and night rhythm. 300 years ago the circadian rhythm was discovered and literally means '' around '' and indicates the 24-hour cycle. We are more dependent on this rhythm than you might think.

For example, you have a ''suprachiasmatic nucleus'' and can be found in the hypothalamus. The neurological and hormonal activities are regulated here.

According to Wikipedia, we have no less than 20,000 different neurons. The amount of neurons decreases with age, which could explain that seniors can sleep less well or require less sleep.

This part of your brain is connected to many more regions of your brain. The interesting thing about the circadian rhythm is that it goes beyond people. Plants, animals, insects, fish, fungi and even bacteria stick to this rhythm.

How does this work in practice?

As soon as the morning starts to get light, your body reacts by producing the hormones cortisol, adrenaline and serotonin. This makes us awake and ready to get up. We also get a signal to eat and your metabolism also reacts strongly to this.

Hence breakfast skip is not convenient. Around noon, your metabolism is the most active and that fits perfectly with the daily rhythm we have.

By the evening your body begins to slow down (fewer hormones are released into the blood, metabolism slowed down), this is a signal to get you ready to sleep. That is why eating a large meal in the evening is not convenient because your metabolism is at its slowest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUpr0aSYu6A

Therapies and counseling may be helpful

Some who suffer from tinnitus may find help in different forms of therapies and counseling with different types of tinnitus coping strategies. Psychology plays a large role in tinnitus and some tinnitus sufferers may benefit from these types of tinnitus-related offers. These may help you learn how to live with tinnitus.

A good idea also to contact the national tinnitus organization or organization for the hard of hearing and in this way, get in contact with others who also struggle with their tinnitus. Experiences from others who live with tinnitus may often be very helpful.

Tinnitus and hearing loss

Medical research in the past few years has shown that those who have tinnitus also have some form of hearing loss. For some, this hearing loss can be so small or only affect a narrow band of frequencies so it does not result in hearing loss apart from the tinnitus experienced.

But for others, the hearing loss may be larger and affect more frequencies. If the hearing loss is so large that the hearing loss can and may be treated with hearing aids, hearing aids may then help reduce tinnitus and till the time tinnitus can be cured completely I call it my phone line to God.