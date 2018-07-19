NGO Supports Ntinanko Students With Resource Center

As part of efforts to support child education in the rural areas, Students at Ntinanko, a community in the Bekwai municipality of the Ashanti are blessed to receive an ultramodern educational resource center.

The facility aimed at aiding the students with modern and technological learning facility which will provide equal access to learning materials with their colleagues in the rural areas and those oversees.

The project worth $500,000 is championed by international organization, Ama's Academic Resource Collaborative (ARC) and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Ama’s ARC already has successfully distributed twenty barrels of educational resources, clothes, as well as electronics among six schools spread across four regions in Ghana.

At a sod cutting ceremony to commenced the project, the president and founder of the foundation Nana Ama Benewa Evans, also a royal native says the the project forms part of her social responsibilities.

Other foreign dignitaries present were Kevin Scott Collins, Head Kindergarten Teacher, PS 527 Sally Kim, Head Teacher at PS 527, all from United State of America and John Kwasi Cobbina vice-president of the NGO, Nana Adu Boateng chief of Ntinanko and his elders, representatives from the Ghana education service.

According to her education is the backbone of every developing country, hence, the need for collective efforts to inculcate learning discipline among the children from childhood.

she said, the modern resource edifice will accelerate children desires in learning to help achieve the required knowledge and wisdom to be impacted among the pupils within the community.

"So far we have collected 50 barrels of items and distributed the items amongst 7 schools in rural area in Ghana". She said.

Ama's ARC also provide mentorship assistant for teachers by providing them with iPads and communicate with them using the Google Classroom via the Internet.

Nana Ama, who holds a Masters of Science Degree in Childhood Education noted the better foundation of a person education is a crucial stage from childhood.

The facility she emphasized will also serve the Community Center, where social meetings will be held.

On his part, Nana Adu Boateng thanked the foundation for the kind gesture towards the community educational wellbeing.

Nana who provided land for the project also pledge his support of any other form of assistance the project may need till it's completion.

He further appeal to the NGO, government and other agencies to continue to support the school with the expectations of expanding it to Senior High School.