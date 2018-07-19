Volta Group Piles Pressure On Blay, NPP To Apologize To Togbe Afede

A youth group in the Volta Region, Volta Youth Forum, is demanding an apology from the New Patriotic Party, and its Chairman, Freddie Blay, for allegedly insulting the President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, who also heads the House of Chiefs in the Volta Region.

There have already been calls from various bodies including the National House of Chiefs and the NPP Volta Regional secretary, Joseph Homenya, for the politician to apologize to the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV .

Freddie Blay is alleged to have insulted the Agbogbomefia following his comments on corruption perception in the country during his address at the general meeting of the National House of Chiefs.

What Togbe Afede said

Togbe Afede, a businessman who is also the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, had said that the purchase of the buses by Freddie Blay, deepens corruption perception in the country , and thus urged chiefs to help address the worsening perception and incidence of corruption

“Some time ago, it was one party building a multi-million dollar headquarters, we all sat down and did not complain. And recently, an aspiring chairman of a party buying several 275 vehicles. These are matters that should attract Nananom's attention. And I'm very happy that at least the latest one has attracted the attention of the special prosecutor. Unfortunately, the canker has spread so deeply” the Chief said about the 275 buses controversy.”

“Let me say that the frequency of corruption at elections is worrying; because that sequence itself suggests the lack of trust and lack of transparency…. And I think that we all have to work hard to minimize the frequency of perceptions of corruption and corruption. Nananom [Chiefs] should lead the fight and should talk for transparency,” the Chief said.

In a press release signed by the Volta Youth Forum convener, Elikplim Korku, the group said Freddie Blay’s comment was unlike a respected Chairman of a political party hence he must apologize unreservedly.

“It is important for Mr. Blay to recognize the fact that his attitude of arrogance, pride and condescension is inconsistent with his status as the National Chairman of a responsible ruling political party,” it said. Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV