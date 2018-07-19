Nigeria Unveils New National Air Carrier

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday announced that the name of the proposed new National Carrier as 'Nigeria Air'.

Mr Sirika, a former pilot, disclosed this while unveiling the airline to investors at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in UK. The colour is green white green.

The proposed airline will gulp $8.8 million preliminary cost and $300 million as take-off cost.

The Nigerian government is not fully funding the airline as it has adopted midwifing it via the option of a Public-Private partnership, to deliver a national carrier that would stand the test of time and be world class in operation and management, he said.

According to Mr Sirika, Nigeria will receive the first set of five airplanes for the airliner on December 19.

The airline will make a profit in three years after operations, he said. “We will make the investments and follow the business plan through private sector management.

“We intend to get a 30 aircraft market in five years. But we will begin with five aircraft on the day of lunch. It was not clear whether an order has been made for the aircraft, but the minister in May met a team from Boeing in Abuja.

“At Farnborough International Public Airshow coming July 18, 2018, in London, we will unveil the name, logo, colour scheme, the structure and the type of airplane about the national carrier.

“We will also place the order for the aircraft at the event,” he said.

Mr Sirika explained that the government would step in to cover the funding gap at the onset and ease out thereafter.

He said the government would not get involved in the management of the national carrier.

He said Nigeria's population of over 180 million people is huge enough to support aviation, adding that the airline would take advantage of Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) that the country has with over 70 countries.

According to him, it will also take advantage of the Africa Single Air Transport Market and will be the best player if the government gets it right.