Ex-Chief Justice Of Nigeria Reported Dead

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Aloysious Katsina-Alu, is dead. He was 76 years old. Mr Katsina-Alu died after a brief illness in a hospital in Abuja.

Awassam Bassey, the special assistant on media to the current CJN, Walter Onnoghen, confirmed Mr Katsina-Alu's death.

Mr Bassey said he received a text message from the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizat Mustapha, regarding the death of Mr Katsina-Alu on Wednesday morning.

Edward Ashiekaa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and close associate of the late CJN, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He added, “It is a great loss to Nigeria as a whole. He was a great judge for the time he lived.

“I remember the case of Ameachi-Omehia. We celebrated it. That was a groundbreaking decision. Very courageous, very bold. Justice Katsina-Alu chaired the panel that gave that landmark judgment.”

Mr Katsina-Alu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1968, a year after his call to the British bar in 1967. He became a member of the bench in 1979.

From Ushongo in Benue State, Mr Katsina-Alu was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1998 and became the Chief Justice of Nigeria in 2009.

