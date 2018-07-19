Town Hall Meeting Held At Ellembelle

The Chief Executive (DCE) for the Ellembelle District Assembly, Kwasi Bonzo, has confessed that being in office as a government appointee, he has learnt one thing – that political campaigning was very different from real governance.

Making the confession at the Ellembelle District's turn of the District Town Hall Meetings, Bonzo Kwasi said though the journey has been both smooth and challenging in his one year in office as DCE, one thing he had learnt was that 'governance is a whole ball game on its own. I have learnt a lot together with my staff, and have gone through a lot of stages.”

Speaking at the Town Hall meeting on Monday, Kwasi Bonzo, who has teamed up with his Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, to develop the district, told the gathering that he assumed office as DCE with lot of challenges, particularly in the area of poor road network in the district.

He said the road network in the district was in terrible shape, particularly, from Essiama to Nkroful through Asasetre.

He said the 28-kilometre road in question had then been awarded on contract for reconstruction, but for lack of funds, the project had stalled.

DCE Kwasi Bonzo, popularly known as 'Bonzo K', said considering the fact that the road in question served as a conduit for the food basket of the district, he and the staff of the assembly decided to put pressure on the government to resume work on the road.

Due to this, the source of funding was later changed from the government of Ghana to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Currently, the GNPC has awarded the road on contract “and hopefully, work will resume. In the next month, work should go on the road,” the DCE said.

DCE Bonzo K added that by the end of the year, the asphalting of the seven-kilometre road from Essiama to Taleku Bukazo and from Asasetre to Aiyinase would begin.

“This is what government has done in the last one year to help mitigate the problem of the District.”

DCE Kwasi Bonzo further told the gathering that part of the district, which he referred to as the 'conscience of our country', North Aiyinase, where about several cocoa farmers live, has since generations not had a single of its roads tarred, and which are mostly in bad shape.

So as DCE, he promised to construct a 26-kilometre feeder road from Asasetre to North Aiyinase.

The road was then made motorable after the Assembly, through its own resources, constructed the 26-kilometre road.

Considering the importance of the area to the District, the Assembly, he said, approached the Department of Feeder Roads which has awarded a 20-kilometre bitumen contract from the gravel yard to Santaso.

Another 20-kilometre road, from Aiyinase Nyamebekyere to Santaso, has also been awarded on contract to be tarred.

“So, within two years, we will have a 40-kilometre road from Aiyinase North tarred to link the South.”

On the Internal Generated Fund (IGF), DCE Bonzo K said the Assembly was introducing innovative means to raise funds, using ICT to raise and also block the loopholes in revenue collection.

For this, the Assembly had entered into an agreement with a local ICT firm to train people on how to use ICT to collect revenue.

The Town Hall meeting was chaired by the Chief of Aanda, Nana Akpoh Ababio.

Those on the high table included the District Coordinating Director, Emil Tawiah Atsu, the District Finance Officer, Andrews Boadi Tawiah, District Works Engineer, Ndede Kojo, and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Joseph Cudjoe.