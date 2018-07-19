MP Assures That Gov’t Is Working To Keep Cedi Under Wraps

The First Deputy Majority Chief Whip Matthew Nyindam has assured Ghanaians that Government is working towards keeping the cedi under wraps through its prudent economic policies.

There has been agitations from the minority and some section of the public concerning economic hardships in the country as well as how poor the cedi is faring when compared to the dollar and other currencies.

Despite those complaints, the Hon. Nyindam who doubles as MP for Kpandai says the economic management team has rolled out measures to address the challenges facing the country’s economy.

“It is a developing economy, we have thought about so many things. We are aiming at production and until we begin to do more of exports than we are doing the import, our economy will still suffer”, Hon. Nyindam observed whiles speaking on the floor of Parliament.

He further stated that ahead of the Mid-year budget review today, he does not expect the vice president Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia and the Finance Minister to come and outline policies like if someone banks in dollars they should not go and take their money from the banks in dollars unless that person was travelling outside of the country. A system that formal NDC administration implemented. Hon. Nyindam believes such measures are good but do not solve the economic crisis.

He is therefore rather expecting the Finance Minister to come and highlight to Ghanaians certain key fundamentals that when implemented, will make the economy of the country stronger and better.