NSS Deploys 5,000 Personnel To Boost Planting For Food And Jobs Policy

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has deployed five thousand personnel to the Agricultural sector to support Governments planting for foods and jobs policy. This move is set to boost the Nana Addo led administration’s planting for food and jobs policy.

One of the main policies of the current Government is the planting for food and jobs policy. It has been one policy that has been talked about a lot by President Nana Addo and his Government as they believe it is one of the policies that will help the country’s economy whiles providing jobs for citizens.

Earlier this year, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched the Planting for Jobs and Food Programme in the Brong Ahafo Region.

According to the National Service Secretariat boss Mustapha Yusif, the scheme deployed the five thousand personnel to that sector after the food and Agricultural Ministry sent a request to them.

“What went into the selection of the five thousand that we have deployed to support his Excellency’s vision of planting for food and jobs. We had a collaboration with the ministry of food and agriculture and they put in the request for these personnel”, Mr. Mustapha said in an interview on Class FM.

Mr. Mustapha further pronounced that the personnel were drawn from graduates with Agricultural background who have been trained from accredited institutions.

“These are graduates with Agric background who are trained from our accredited institutions like the KNUST and other Agric colleges. Service personnel deployed to this area are service personnel with background in Agriculture”.

Mr. Mustapha Mohammed added that last year they posted service personnel to support the planting for food and jobs policy but it was not as many as they people posted this year. They have increased the numbers this time around to boost the implementation of the planting for food and jobs initiative.

In all, the National Service Secretariat has deployed over 85,000 personnel have to both public and private sectors to undergo a year’s mandatory National Service. However, over 2000 personnel have had their postings withheld for using fake ID Cards in applying for posting.

