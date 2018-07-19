WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (66) Jesus Was Revealed

"John, the seven churches which are in Asia: Grace to you and peace from Him who is and who was and who is to come, and from the seven Spirits who are before His throne, and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler over the kings of the earth. To Him who loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood"

[Revelation 1:4-5]

NKJV

Today we will end the series "When things turned around" with this one.

Jesus Christ was revealed to rule over the world.

His coming from the third heavens to the earth was to die on the cross for us to be saved.

The revelation from John about Jesus Christ has some lessons thereof.

Some few things.

1. Through Christ Jesus salvation came to the world.

2. Sins were forgiven

3. Faith increased.

4. Hope restored.

5. Chains broken.

Jesus Christ was revealed for us to have a constant fellowship with God through the Holy Spirit.

He came for you and left for the comforter to come.

But He will surely come again to pronounce judgement on the world.

His second coming is rest assured.

Be prepared!

Prayer

Father in heaven, we give you praise for the gift of your Son Christ Jesus to the world, Amen.

