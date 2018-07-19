Poor Sanitation In Ghana: Attitudinal Change Vrs Political Talk

HADI AMADU WRITES…

There is no doubt that our country Ghana is engulfed in filth in every single unit of human settlement (household, villages, towns, cities etc.).

Sanitation is one of the biggest problems facing most both developed and developing countries of which Ghana is not exceptional. In Ghana, past and present governments have tried their best which turns out to be their worst in solving sanitation problems. Some pronouncements by politicians such as declaring first Saturday of every month as a sanitation day, sanitation offenders to be sanction, Accra to become the cleaners’ city, one house one dustbin, etc with the implementation agencies such as ministry of sanitation, zoomlion Ghana limited, country and town planners, sanitary inspectors etc. have all not succeeded in improving the situation. The effects of a poor sanitation can be felt in every facet of human life. (Health, education, development, flooding, disease, death etc)

One May Ask Why Upon All These Efforts, The Situation Is Still Not Getting Better? The answer is simply that, many citizens have not changed their mindset and attitude towards environmental health despite government efforts.

WE MUST CHANGE OUR ATTITUDE!

Environmental health or sanitation which is a broader concept and a sensitive aspect for national development should be made a core subject in all our educational levels (primary, JHS, SHS, Training Colleges, Universities etc).

It is time to relook at our educational system and to include a subject that will train the mindset and attitudes of the younger generation to enable them to appreciate the need to keep the environment clean. Pupils must start learning about environmental health, sanitation, pollutions, personal hygiene, poor sanitation, causes, effects, solutions to sanitation problems in our community, sanitation-related offences and laws, sanctions etc. As the child progresses from one educational stage to another, the subject (sanitation) should also be made and treated more important as other core subjects.

For an everlasting and long-term solution to sanitation problems in Ghana, there is the need for generational attitudinal change through education. It is believed that man behaviour or attitude is much influenced by his immediate environment. Thus if a child is brought up in a ‘dirty’ community, he/she may grow up without valuing the importance of good sanitation.

For us to have a cleaner nation as we all craving for, we must include environmental health or sanitation in our educational curriculum which will aim at educating, training and preparing the mindset and changing the attitudes of every Ghanaian. It is only if the attitudes of the citizens are changed towards patriotism and national development, which we can be assured of cleaner nation.

Sanitation problems in Ghana cannot be solved overnight. This issue needs generational influence!

