AMA Commissions Three Schools To Improve Accessibility Equity And Quality Of Education

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has commissioned three Metropolitan City Schools at La-Bawaleshie Presby Cluster of Schools, Accra College of Education Demonstration School and Maamobi Prisons Cluster of Schools to improve accessibility, equity and quality of education at the basic school level.

The schools commissioned on 18th July, 2018 comes with a 3-storey 18 unit classroom block with a Kindergarten Block and ancillary facilities including Science laboratories, computer laboratories and libraries expected to accommodate about 800 school children and to enhance teaching and learning.

The Chief Executive officer of the AMA, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah who commissioned the schools revealed that the provision of the Metropolitan City Schools funded by the World Bank was one of the major programmes ever embarked upon by the AMA in the educational sector since the inception of the Decentralization and Local Governance, adding that it was in pursuit of eliminating the shift system in basic schools.

“It is interesting to note that not only have we provided these basic school infrastructure but we have also dealt with the elimination of the double shift system, improved teaching and learning environment in the schools, increased school contact hours between teachers and students and has improved sanitation with the inclusion of the in-built washroom facilities,” he stressed.

Hon. Adjei Sowah announced that the AMA would in the coming weeks commission 6 additional Metropolitan City Schools within Accra, adding that the Assembly would see to the completion of the other ongoing school projects started under the UDG Programme.

He recalled government's efforts to fully implement the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy hoping that the project would thrive and realize its full benefits especially to promote free and compulsory basic education.

The MCE expressed keen interest in the regular maintenance of the school facilities and tasked school authorities to take good care of the facilities.

The Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Agyarko pledged to support the schools in any way possible as it was important to have good educational structures.

He particularly tasked parents and guardians to take responsibility of their wards in ensuring that their children attended school regularly, urging the pupils to study hard so as to benefit from the free SHS policy.

Madam Margaret Frimpong Kore, the Accra-Metro Director of Education who received the school buildings on behalf of the various school heads, expressed appreciation to the AMA for the new edifice stressing that it marked another milestone in the education directorate.

She further pledged to make the schools excellent learning points as they would put the facilities to good use as well as ensure its maintenance.