Tain DCE Tours Health Facilities In The District

The District Chief Executive for Tain, Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, together with the District Health Director, Dr. Rockson Micheal Adjei has toured some health facilities in the district.

The visit was aimed at getting firsthand information and to also acquaint herself with the happenings at the Health Centers in the district and the best way to help address the challenges facing the various health centers to improve health delivery standards in the district.

Throughout the visit, it was revealed that most of the challenges facing the various health facilities in the district were lack of personnel, staff accommodation and renovation of existing staff quarters and security at the centers which was a major issue raised.

The DCE assured the workers of her support to help address their challenges. She tasked the various communities to start fencing their respective health centers as a way of community self-help projects and the Assembly will support. ‘Don’t politicize health issues since sickness doesn’t know any color”, she added.