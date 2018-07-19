Those Challenging EC Chair Removal In Court Are Only Making Lawyers Rich

Private legal practitioner, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, says persons challenging the removal of Chair of the Electoral Commission in court, are wasting their time and money.

According to him, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, satisfied the provisions in the constitution in taking the decision, therefore, the cases will not any progress.

The former Local Government Minister under the John Agyekum Kufuor regime made the statement Wednesday, hours after a private citizen; Fafali Nyonator filed an interlocutory injunction seeking to block the President from making an "unconstitutional" decision.

Nyonator wants the President to hold on to the appointment until the Supreme Court hears the case challenging the sacking of Mrs Osei as announced by the presidency last June.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to name a replacement for Mrs Charlotte Osei

“The constitution says that before you can remove a court of appeals judge a petition must be sent to the President and the President as a post office, must send that petition to the Chief Justice,” the Effah Dartey told Raymond Acquah, host of Joy News TV’s current affairs show, Upfront .

The Chief Justice is the sole authority to decide whether there is a prima facie worthy of investigation in the petition, he said.

“In this case some people sent a petition to the President [and] the President by constitutional requirement sent it to the Chief Justice, the Chief Justice saw the petition and decided that there was meat in the petition so according to the constitution she set up a committee. And the committee met day-to-day basis in camera…” he explained.

Having satisfied all these constitutional requirements before taking the decision to remove Mrs. Osei, Mr. Effah Dartey, said any action to challenge the President’s action will be an exercise in futility.

“They will not end anywhere…They are only making their lawyers rich or have money to finance their personal ambitions,” added the former Berekum Parliamentarian.

