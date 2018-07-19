NDC Sunyani East Elects New Leaders

The Sunyani East constituency of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected new executives with Mr. Collins Asante, a Sunyani-based businessman as the Chair to steer the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

Mr Asante who was hitherto the constituency Vice-Chair garnered 469 votes out of a total of 1,069 total ballot cast to beat Mr Abraham Okoh Tetteh, the then incumbent Chair who could only manage with 156 votes.

Other two contestants for the Chairmanship position were; Mr Adu Boateng, a leading member in the Constituency, 317 votes and Mr Ebo Barkies, a former constituency Chair, 105 votes.

The election, supervised by a team from the Sunyani Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Mr Yaw Opoku, the Municipal Electoral Officer went on smoothly as delegates, nine each from 165 polling stations cooperated peacefully with the EC officials.

According to Mr. Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser, the delegates, including; the then constituency Executives, Regional Executives, former Municipal/District Chief Executives, Council of Elders who had registered in the constituency should have summed up to 1,485 as the total number of delegates.

But the voter turnout was 1,069 because more than 200 delegates from over 20 polling stations did not turn up.

Forty-five candidates contested for 16 positions which included; Chairmanship, Secretary, Assistant Organisers (general, Women and Youth), Treasurer and Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The newly-elected constituency Chair in a post-election interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) called for an all-inclusive and hardworking team to propel the Party to capture the Sunyani East seat to facilitate victory in the Election 2020.

Mr Asante called for greater collaboration among members, supporters and sympathisers to make the Party a formidable force in the Constituency.

'No one has lost or won the Constituency polls because we are all one people under the same umbrella, seeking one achievement and must thus unite with ideas that would guarantee victory for us in the 2020 general election', he emphasised.

Mr Asante said there was the need to revive the welfare system for members in the constituency to rekindle the spirit of commitment in them to work tirelessly for the Party.

He hinted the Party's 'Serial Callers' and Communicators would be given periodic training to equip them with research and communication skills for accurate presentation of facts and figures eloquently during radio discussions.

Ms Naomi Yeboah-Amankwaa, a business woman who emerged as the Women Organiser in another interview with the GNA expressed concern that the constituency had the challenge of dedicated membership due to lack of motivation.

This, she lamented was affecting its fortunes, not only in the constituency but also in the region and therefore appealed to the current and future regional executives to ensure timely and adequate provision of resources-funds and logistics to motivate members to work harder on the ground.