NCA Has Commissioned Approval Lab

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Wednesday commissioned the NCA Type Approval Laboratory to ensure, that electronic equipment that comes into the country are of standard quality and would not pose any risk to consumers.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, who commissioned the laboratory, said the lab, now made it possible to ensure, that communication equipment, apart from serving their intended purpose, posed no threat to the environment.

She said the lab would immensely improve upon the communications sector within the country, and ensure that the right standards were up-held.

Mr Kofi Datsa, Director, Regulatory Administration of the NCA, said whilst electronic equipment, being imported were initially accessed by the documents they came with, it was now possible to verify the validity of those documents.

He said over the past few years, the NCA had trained a number of its personnel to man the lab.

The lab consists of the Electro Motive Force Frequency lab, the Specific Absorption Rate Lab, the Digital Terrestrial Television Transmission lab and the Radio Frequency and Signalling lab.